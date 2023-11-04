Starkville - Mississippi State's offense has been underwhelming ever since Will Rogers went down with a shoulder injury last month, and those offensive woes continued Saturday night.

The Bulldogs scored just one field goal in a 24-3 Homecoming loss to Kentucky, a program that Mississippi State hasn't lost to on its home field since 2008. Quarterback Mike Wright struggled to formulate a consistent passing game, completing 11/21 passes for 78 yards, and he'd be benched for true freshman Chris Parson in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State's defense competed for all four quarters, holding Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary to 156 yards and the SEC's leading rusher Ray Davis to 80 yards on 3.8 yards per carry. Leary found success early, however, hitting Tayvion Robinson downfield for a 37-yard pass and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye for a 4-yard touchdown.

Wright and the Bulldog offense seemed to grab some momentum in the second quarter, eating up over 12 minutes on a 20-play drive. Wright converted the team's first quarterback sneak of the season while Zavion Thomas and Jeffery Pittman made the Kentucky defense miss for some first downs after the catch, but after a third down sack they were forced to settle for a Kyle Ferrie field goal.

"In the drives that get into the red zone where the field shrinks, it's of utmost importance that you finish that off with a touchdown," Arnett said.

On the first play of their next drive, Wright telegraphed a pass to Tulu Griffin that Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson picked off and returned for a Wildcat touchdown. At that point Kentucky was back in control, and Leary led a 63-play drive before halftime ending in a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key.

"In the short term turnovers are always deflating," Arnett said. "To lose a possession turning it over already hurts you, and for that to obviously end up in points where the defense isn't even able to come out and stop the sudden change and at least hold them to a field goal creates adversity."

Kentucky was held to just a field goal for the entire second half, but the Bulldog offense couldn't take advantage. Wright never pushed the ball across midfield on his two possessions, and would be replaced by Parson after a 3-and-out.

Parson showed some promise in the fourth quarter, completing 6/14 passes for 67 yards, but it never resulted in any points., He laid a deep ball in the bucket for a 34-yard Griffin catch and hit Thomas on an out route for a third down conversion. The downside, was that the freshman missed Griffin on a deep crosser and took a 16-yard roughing the passer penalty when the Bulldogs had gotten down near the goal line.

The Bulldogs fall to 4-5 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play. They'll need to win two of their last three games against Texas A&M, Southern Miss and Ole Miss to clinch bowl eligibility.

"I'm confident that our guys are gonna come work," Arnett said.