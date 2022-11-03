John Cohen's departure to Auburn this weekend caught Mississippi State fans by surprise, but the Bulldog faithful have stepped up their efforts this week.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that one of the main reasons Cohen headed down to The Plains was the resources that Auburn has in NIL and noted that they have over $12 million in NIL pledges.

In response, Mississippi State Interim Athletics Director Bracky Brett released a statement Wednesday asking fans to contribute to the Bulldog Initiative:

"On Monday morning, I was humbled to be asked by Dr. Mark Keenum to serve as the Interim Director of Athletics for our great university. Since that time, countless people have contacted me to offer their support and to ask how they can help Mississippi State University's athletic department during our period of transition to a new Athletic Director.

My answer to each of them has been consistent: be optimistic, be present and vocal at our games, and support the NIL efforts of our friends at The Bulldog Initiative."

Mississippi State fans have risen to that challenge as Dellenger reported this morning that the Bulldog Initiative had tripled its membership to 909 members, receiving over $500,000 in new annual donations since Cohen's departure.