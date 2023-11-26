Starkville - The Mississippi State faithful was out in full force at George M. Bryan airport Sunday night to welcome home newly hired head coach Jeff Lebby.

As Lebby and athletics director Zac Selmon arrived on the tarmac, the cowbells were ringing proudly as they walked down an aisle of fans decked in maroon and white.

"It's humbling. I just absolutely love the fact that I'm gonna get to go to work every single day at a place that has such passion and such care and such toughness," Lebby said. "I love the fact that there's incredible support. There's been great players here for a long time. We've got great players here right now. I can't wait to get around the guys. That's what it's all about."

Lebby, who served as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, knows how to do one thing and that's light up the scoreboard. His 2023 Sooner offense electrified the Big XII for 43.4 points per game in the regular season which ranked third in all of college football, and he plans to bring that same dynamic offense to Starkville.

"We're gonna be a football team that scores a bunch of points," Lebby said as he was cut off by the loud ring of cowbells. "We're gonna put a very exciting brand of football for everybody that is so passionate about the game of football here at State. You guys are gonna be incredibly proud of what's happening in Saturday afternoons here at Davis Wade and that's a promise."

A busload of Mississippi State's players were in attendance for their new head coach's arrival, showing their excitement for the future of the program. Quarterback Mike Wright and wide receiver Tulu Griffin were among those who ran down the aisle to hype up the fans, while linebacker John Lewis and a few others carried Selmon on their shoulders.

Lebby recognizes the history of the past teams at Mississippi State, and noted that coming to coach the Bulldogs was an easy choice. More importantly, Lebby made it known that Mississippi State was a cool place to be, and wants to bring that swagger back to Starkville, citing "Swag is State."

"It's a no brainer. Toughness. Edge. History. For a long time State was a great, cool, awesome place to go to school. Cool is State," Lebby said. "Swag is State. And we're gonna bring it right back."

While Lebby didn't comment on it, it is clear that he understands the importance of NIL in college football. As he greeted the fanbase, the newly hired head coach was sporting a pullover with a Bulldog Initiative logo, the official NIL collective of Mississippi State.

Lebby will be formally introduced as Mississippi State's head coach on Monday night. A ceremony open to the public is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex and it will be followed by Lebby's introductory press conference.