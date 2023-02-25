Starkville - Mississippi State may have just found itself on the way to the NCAA Tournament.

While there's still a ways to go, the Bulldogs have put themselves in good position after their 4th quadrant-1 victory of the season in a 69-62 win over #25 Texas A&M. The Mississippi State defense dominated the 2nd half, holding the Aggies to just one field goal in the final 14 minutes of action. Texas A&M currently sits at #2 in the SEC standings and had won eight of their last nine games entering today's matchup.

Mississippi State got off to a hot offensive start, with Shakeel Moore scoring nine early points. They didn't close the half very well, however, missing nine of their last ten shots. Texas A&M point guard Wade Taylor IV kept them afloat as the Bulldogs went into halftime up 30-28, and the sophomore finished with a game-high 21 points.

Aggie guard Dexter Dennis stuck a three to put A&M ahead a minute into the 2nd half, and Moore answered right back with his 2nd triple of the game. Texas A&M was quick to pull ahead, and went on a 13-2 run behind three-pointers from Taylor, Dennis and Andre Gordon. The Aggies now had a 44-35 lead but is sparked a Mississippi State comeback.

The Bulldogs went on an 14-3 run to regain the lead and they never gave it back. Former Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis scored six in that span while D.J. Jeffries put up four.

Mississippi State held the Aggies to just 1/11 from the floor in the final stretch of the game, but they still managed to score 16 points from the free throw line during the cold spell. Mississippi State's offense didn't falter as Tolu Smith got hot, and the 6'11" center finished with 17 points.

It wasn't just the Aggies that shot a lot of free throws. Mississippi State shot 20/30 from the line, and Cameron Matthews proved to be a valuable assett down the stretch. The junior from Olive Branch scored 11 points and made 7/9 free throws, including going 6/6 in the final two minutes.

Mississippi State has just two games left in the regular season and will be back in action Tuesday against South Carolina before traveling up to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Saturday.