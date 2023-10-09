Defensively, the Bulldogs had a rough to at the office allowing Hayden Wolff to dice them up for 262 yards, but some huge plays by one player in particular helped MSU jump out to an early lead.

Injuries in the running back and wide receiver rooms forced the Bulldogs to steer away from their usual targets while the offensive line put together its best performance of the 2023 campaign to help lead the offense in the right direction.

Starkville - Mississippi State improved to 3-3 on the season with a 41-28 win over Western Michigan on Saturday, and the victory was one that saw an influx of weapons get their named called up.

Offensive Player of the Week: Percy Lewis

Mississippi State's offense was as balanced as you could possibly get on Saturday. Quarterbacks Will Rogers and Mike Wright distributed the football to nine different receivers and a stable of running backs combined for 194 yards on the ground, and the offensive line was the glue that kept it all together.

Mississippi State's offensive line has been an adventure this season after transitioning away from the Air Raid, but on Saturday the unit really showed out. The Bulldog front held Western Michigan to zero sacks and allowed pressure on only three of 32 passing attempts while helping the Bulldog running backs rush for 6.8 yards per carry.

The standout of the group was left tackle Percy Lewis, a 6-foot-8, 345-pound behemoth who led the Bulldog lineman in both pass blocking grade (89.7) and run blocking grade (79.6), according to Pro Football Focus.

Lewis has split time with Dolla Bill Johnson on the blind side, but through six games, the Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. product has been Mississippi State's highest graded offensive lineman.





Defensive Player of the Week: Bookie Watson

Mississippi State's defense was nothing to write home about Saturday, but middle linebacker Bookie Watson continued to make plays as he usually does.

The graduate senior never came off the field for the MSU defense playing 81 snaps, and led the team with nine tackles while adding six pressures and the Bulldogs' only two sacks.

Watson helped the Bulldogs jump out to an early 17-0 lead by holding Western Michigan scoreless on its first five possessions. The Maplesville, Ala. native surged through the line of scrimmage for a sack to kill a drive in the first the first quarter. While the Broncos started to gain momentum closer to halftime, Watson broke through for another sack to drop them back five yards and help set up a missed 42-yard field goal at time expired to keep a two-score lead.

Through six games, Watson has already tallied 5.5 sacks which is 0.5 short of the career-high 6.0 he posted last season. He currently ranks third in the SEC in sacks, and even with his added blitzing duties, he's still been a game wrecker against the run as he's also third in the conference with 57 tackles.





X-Factor: Seth Davis

Injuries were the story of the Mississippi State running back leading room into Saturday. Jeffery Pittman did not suit up and Jo'quavious Marks went down with an injury in the second quarter after being questionable all week.

With the Bulldogs down their top two tailbacks, true freshman Seth Davis rose to the occasion in the second half, rushing for 65 yards on ten carries and adding his first career touchdown.

"We know we've all got talent, so whenever an opportunity comes we just show it," Davis said."

The 5-foot-7 running back out of Katy, Tex. is a shifty ball carrier who showcased some speed to the outside with runs of 7, 8, and 10 on the opening drive of the second half to help set up a Mike Wright touchdown.

After Western Michigan was called for a roughing the kicker against Kyle Ferrie, Davis took advantage of the new set of downs, bursting to the right for a 5-yard touchdown to propel the Bulldogs to a 31-14 lead.

"I was really excited. You saw me hit a little dance," Davis said. "I thanked my lineman after that for giving me good blocks."

On Mississippi State's final possession, Davis sealed the victory with an explosive 25-yard up the middle after juking a Bronco defensive lineman at the line of scrimmage. The acceleration Davis used to hit the hole after making the defender miss are what the Bulldog coaches envisioned when they recruited him.

"I felt very comfortable," Davis said. "I just trusted my o-lineman and read their blocks. I just tried to do my best and hit the hole."





Clutch Performer: Freddie Roberson

Similar to the running back room, Mississippi State's wide receiver corps took a hit with Justin Robinson being sidelined with an injury. A plethora of receivers stepped up in his absence with Jordan Mosley and Creed Whittemore each hauling in touchdowns from Will Rogers, but graduate senior Freddie Roberson stood out the most.

The Eastern Washington transfer was a dynamic receiver at the FCS level last season, putting up 773 yards and seven touchdowns on 17.6 yards per catch. He made the most of his opportunity Saturday, hauling in five passes for a team-leading 65 yards.

"It's a real process here. You've got to take it day by day because every team is good. Every week is going to be a good game," Roberson said. "The thing with me is that I've got to make sure I lock in through the week. Make sure I stay on my Ps and Qs and do the things necessary to make sure I can go out and play at 100% and be the best I can be."

The second half had turned into a bit of a shootout with both teams scoring on their first two drives. With a 10-point lead, the Mississippi State defense had just forced a crucial turnover on downs and had a chance to go up by three scores with a touchdown, but it looked like they'd be forced to settle for a field goal after Rogers scrambled for just three yards on 2nd and 10.

Mississippi State hadn't taken many deep shots down field, but on 3rd and 7, Rogers let it rip down the left sideline, allowing his receiver Roberson to win in 1-on-1 coverage. Rogers made a perfect throw away from the defender and the Seattle native turned to his back and caught the football at its peak for a 36-yard touchdown, his first in the maroon & white.

"It felt extremely good to finally get my first touchdown in the maroon & white and to help this team in an impactful way," Roberson said. "It was a fade ball, so as I stacked the guy I kind of got my head around late but I still saw the ball in the air. At that point I kind of new it was a jump ball. It was either jump forward or it was going to be a pass breakup so I just went for it, made the catch, and got in the end zone."