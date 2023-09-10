Offensive Player of the Week: Tulu Griffin

Will Rogers didn't pass very often Saturday night, but when he did, Tulu Griffin made sure to make some big time plays.

The senior wide receiver hauled in five passes for 83 yards, accounting for more than half of Rogers' yards through the air. Griffin used his blazing speed to get to the house on a 23-yard screen pass in the first quarter, and he beat the DB over the top for a 15-yard touchdown on a fake screen to Jaden Walley in the third quarter,

Griffin's biggest play might have been one that didn't find the end zone. In a tie game midway through the fourth quarter, the speed 5-foot-10 receiver broke away on a slant route for a 37-yard gain, and drew a late hit out of bounds to set up the go-ahead field goal.

Griffin's 83 receiving yards were a career-high, surpassing the 77 he posted during the 2021 Egg Bowl. It was also his second career game with multiple receiving touchdowns, matching the two he had he had in last season's matchup with ETSU.





Defensive Player of the Week: Jett Johnson

Mississippi State's front six is one that's filled with veterans, and the one that stood out the most on Saturday was graduate linebacker Jett Johnson.

Johnson was all over the field for the Bulldogs, leading the team with 11 tackles, intercepting two passes, and tacking on two tackles for loss and a sack.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker jumped a Jayden de Laura pass on Arizona's second drive and returned it to the 6-yard line to set up a rushing touchdown for Jo'quavious Marks. His second interception came at a crucial moment with a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter after DeCarlos Nicholson tipped a de Laura pass. The Wildcats evened the game on their next drive, but Johnson's pick at least gave the Bulldog offense an opportunity to seal the win.

Saturday night was Johnson's first game with two interceptions since his sophomore year at Tupelo High School. He had only one interception during his college career, which came against Matt Corral in the 2021 Egg Bowl.





X-Factor: Shawn Preston Jr.

Shawn Preston Jr. easily could've been named the defensive player of the week and his two forced turnovers earns him a spot as this week's X-Factor.

The graduate safety racked up seven tackles and two tackles for loss, and added an interception and a forced fumble while being the Bulldogs' highest graded defender with a 90.3 coverage grade by PFF.

Preston picked off a deep throw by de Laura early in the first quarter and made a big time stop near the goal line in the second quarter. On a 3rd and 1 at the 6, Preston laid the wood on a pass in the flat to Jacob Cowing, jarring a fumble which Hunter Washington recovered.

Preston has waited his turn for a starting role after serving as the primary reserve safety last season and he's off to a hot start leading the Bulldog safety group in 2023.





Clutch Performer: Jeffery Pittman

Junior running back Jeffery Pittman only had three carries during regulation, but the Hinds C.C. transfer was the unsung hero in overtime.

On 2nd and 14 from the 29, Pittman caught a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage, shook off a Wildcat tackler, and exploded down the right sideline for his first career touchdown.

If Pittman would have gone down, the Bulldogs would have put in a tight situation in the first overtime, but the lower body strength and acceleration he showed gave the Bulldogs a 7-point lead for Arizona's overtime possession. The Mississippi State defense ended up getting the stop after three straight incompletions and a de Laura scramble inches short of the 1st down marker to seal the win.