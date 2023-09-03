Bulldog Blitz's Players of the Week
Starkville - Mississippi State opened its 2023 campaign in dominant fashion with a 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
The Bulldogs used a balanced offensive attack with 227 passing yards and 298 rushing yards to earn the victory, and two of team's most versatile playmakers were the highlights of Saturday's matchup.
On the defensive side, the Mississippi State defense was constantly in the backfield forcing SELA quarterbacks Eli Sawyer and Zachary Clement into some errant throws, and some of the game's most crucial defensive plays came from one standout performer.
Offensive Player of the Week: Jo'quavious Marks
Jo'quavious Marks built a reputation as a pass-catching running back during his first three seasons under Mike Leach, but the senior showed that he can pound the rock on Saturday.
Marks had the second most carries of his career (19) and and rushed for a career-high 127 yards, the first 100-yard performance of his career. The Atlanta native scored two touchdowns in the season opener, the second multi-score game of his career.
In the fourth quarter, Marks exploded for rushes of 37 and 23 yards less than two minutes apart, and capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown. He also continued to be a factor in the passing game with four receptions for 59 yards, including a 32-yard catch and run in the first quarter.
The new offense under Kevin Barbay has allowed Marks to showcase his versatility by combining the pass catching ability he developed in the Air Raid with the rushing ability he never got to showcase. Marks' 186 yards from scrimmage were the most of any player in the SEC this week, 10 more than South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.
Defensive Player of the Week: Bookie Watson
When Bookie Watson announced that he was returning for a sixth season in the Maroon and White, Mississippi State got a major boost in the middle of its defense.
The graduate middle linebacker led the Bulldogs with 6.0 sacks in 2022 and finished second in the SEC behind teammate Jett Johnson with 113 tackles. Watson picked up right where he left off on Saturday with another all-around performance.
Watson led the team with eight tackles in the victory and he proved to be a big time playmaker in some of the game's most crucial situations.
On the first play of the second quarter, Watson forced and recovered a fumble just 1-yard short of the first down marker, and he closed the first half with a batted down pass on 3rd and 6.
In the second half, Watson got involved in the pass rush with 1.5 sacks. His first was a 12-yard on 3rd and 7 early in the third quarter, and his second, a combined sack with Jaden Crumedy, came on a 3rd an 3.
X-Factor: Creed Whittemore
Creed Whittemore has been touted as one of Mississippi State's standout freshmen during training camp, and he lived up to the hype on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 slot receiver, who flipped to Mississippi State from his hometown Florida Gators, was one of Will Rogers' most reliable options in the passing game. The duo connected for two first downs on a drive late in the second quarter, and they finished the job with a 33-yard touchdown strike on a wheel route down the sideline.
Whittemore finished the day with four catches for 59 yards, but his biggest play came on a run in the fourth quarter. The former high school quarterback is used to running the football and he highlighted his blazing speed with a 53-yard reverse down the right sideline for his second touchdown.
Whittemore ended with 116 yards from scrimmage, the most of any SEC freshman and 29 more than Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander who also scored two touchdowns.