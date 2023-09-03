Starkville - Mississippi State opened its 2023 campaign in dominant fashion with a 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

The Bulldogs used a balanced offensive attack with 227 passing yards and 298 rushing yards to earn the victory, and two of team's most versatile playmakers were the highlights of Saturday's matchup.

On the defensive side, the Mississippi State defense was constantly in the backfield forcing SELA quarterbacks Eli Sawyer and Zachary Clement into some errant throws, and some of the game's most crucial defensive plays came from one standout performer.





Offensive Player of the Week: Jo'quavious Marks

Jo'quavious Marks built a reputation as a pass-catching running back during his first three seasons under Mike Leach, but the senior showed that he can pound the rock on Saturday.

Marks had the second most carries of his career (19) and and rushed for a career-high 127 yards, the first 100-yard performance of his career. The Atlanta native scored two touchdowns in the season opener, the second multi-score game of his career.

In the fourth quarter, Marks exploded for rushes of 37 and 23 yards less than two minutes apart, and capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown. He also continued to be a factor in the passing game with four receptions for 59 yards, including a 32-yard catch and run in the first quarter.

The new offense under Kevin Barbay has allowed Marks to showcase his versatility by combining the pass catching ability he developed in the Air Raid with the rushing ability he never got to showcase. Marks' 186 yards from scrimmage were the most of any player in the SEC this week, 10 more than South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.



