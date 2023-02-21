Starkville - Bulldog fans around the Magnolia State flipped their TVs to basketball when the clock struck six p.m.

That's because the Warhawks of Louisiana-Monroe were dominating the Mississippi State baseball team, and they dropped to 2-2 on the season in an 11-6 loss.

The lone positives in the Bulldog loss came from a trio of freshman pitchers. Bradley Loftin, a lefty from DeSoto Central, made his first start after pitching a scoreless 7th inning Sunday.

Loftin tossed four innings and allowed only one unearned run as he struck out eight hitters and walked four Tuesday. He showed elite command of a mid-70s changeup, making the ULM hitters look silly after they saw his 92+ MPH fastball.

Starkville Academy's Evan Siary fanned five in three innings after taking over with a man on 2nd in the sixth. He allowed three earned runs, but two of them came off a dropped fly ball that wasn't ruled an error because it didn't hit the glove. Loftin's high school teammate Brock Tapper pitched the ninth and retired all three batters he faced.

"I knew Loftin was going to throw well. He’s special," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "I thought our freshmen, Siary and Tapper, threw really well."

The middle innings were what really killed the Bulldogs.

Tyson Hardin came in to pitch the fifth after retiring six of seven batters faced over the weekend, but he couldn't even get through one inning tonight. He walked the first batter he faced and allowed a 2-run homer to ULM first baseman Michelle Artzberger to put the Warhawks up 3-0. Hardin's day was done after three more hits and another run.

VCU transfer Tyler Davis transfer blew out Hardin's fire in the 5th, but blew up in the 6th. Artzberger launched his 2nd home run of the game after Davis hit a batter and allowed a single. The junior lefty exited after an RBI double by ULM catcher Riley Davis, giving the Warhawks an 8-0 lead.

"I'm real concerned. We’ve got to be better there," Lemonis said. "The guys are talented, and they have done it. Tyler Davis has 19 saves and wins in his first two years in college. But we’re not coming out and making pitches."

The Bulldog bats were equally as bad as they only managed one hit off Warhawk starter Hollis Huff, a single from Dakota Jordan in the first inning. They didn't get their first runs until the 7th inning on a 2-run shot from Luke Hancock.

Hunter Hines tried to spark a late-inning surge with an RBI single in the 8th, and Bryce Chance hit his 2nd career homer on a 2-run jack in the ninth, but it was too little too late.

Mississippi State will have a chance to go for the split tomorrow with freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje making his first career start on the mound.