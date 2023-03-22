Starkville - After a disappointing opening SEC weekend against Kentucky, Mississippi State's offense exploded for 18 hits in a 16-2 midweek win over Arkansas State.

The Bulldogs' 18 hits came off the bats of 13 different players. Chris Lemonis gave a new look to the Bulldog lineup with sophomore Aaron Downs as the designated hitter and in the cleanup spot while moving Hunter Hines up to the 3-hole and the new lineup proved to be too much for the Arkansas State pitchers.

"I thought it was a lot of good at-bats in a row. We put together some crooked numbers there," Lemonis said. "We’ve had a good at-bat, a good at-bat, and then a bad at-bat. We’re trying to string more together. It’s about having a higher level of focus and driving in some runs. I thought they did that today."

Mississippi State's bats knocked Arkansas State starter Chase Armstrong out in the first inning after an RBI single by Hines and a 2-run double by Kellum Clark. Luke Hancock brought home a run on a groundout to make it a four-run first inning, and the Bulldogs put up another five runs in the second. Ledbetter and Downs had RBI singles and Hines and Dakota Jordan each plated a run with a sac fly.

"We’ve got to get Dakota Jordan going. I know how special he is. I’ve got Aaron Downs sitting over there and he’s a real special bat," Lemonis said. "We have a talented bench. It’s nice to see some of those guys get a chance. They’ve been around for a week or two and not play. They get after it, they work hard, and they have a great attitude. It’s nice to see them get out there and get the opportunities."

Combined with the Bulldogs' dominant offensive showing was a phenomenal start from freshman Bradley Loftin. The lefty from DeSoto Central pitched five shutout innings and struck out nine hitters with only three hits. Loftin, who leads the team in walks this season, also showed much better command on Tuesday with only two walks.

"He just pitched. He’s in the learning process of pitching at this level. But he’s really good," Lemonis said. "When he pitches instead of just throwing he’s really tough to hit."

Ledbetter continued to stay locked in at the plate and went opposite field for an RBI double in the 3rd, and blasted his 5th home run of the season in the 4th. Hines and Hancock each added another RBI with a pair of single, and Jordan had his 2nd RBI sac-fly.

Texas transfer Aaron Nixon, who hadn't pitched since the opening series against VMI due to injury, made his return on the mound in the 6th and showed a bit of rust. The junior righty forced a strikeout and a flyout, but also hit three batters, and had to be relieved by KC Hunt who got the last out.

"This is just part of his rehab. We told him 15 pitches or five hitters, and he hit three on the first pitch, " Lemonis said. "It put me in a predicament. He struck out the last guy he faced and he’s staring at me because he doesn’t want to come out. He’s such a tough nut. He didn’t want to give me the ball, which I like. I thought he looked good. He spit it out a little bit on those HBPs, but that’s just being out there for the first time in a while. We’re progressing with him daily, and I feel good about it.

The Red Wolves plated their only two runs of the ballgame on a double by Darcy in the 7th inning off Bulldog sophomore Cole Cheatham. Cheatham responded with a 1-2-3 frame in the 8th, and freshman Logan Forsythe closed it out in the 9th with a scoreless inning and only one hit.

Mississippi State will be back in SEC action on Friday for a 3 game series against Vanderbilt, who swept Ole Miss in their opening SEC series.