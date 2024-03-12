Mississippi State basketball endured a disastrous end to the regular season losing four games in a row and now find themselves right back on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Bulldog basketball finds itself in an eerily similar position it was in a year ago. Win your first game in the SEC tournament and you should be in. Mississippi State faces LSU in the first round of the SEC men's basketball tournament Thursday at noon. ESPN analytics currently give MSU a 71.9% chance to win.

Aside from the must win game on Thursday here is a rundown of what else Mississippi State needs to happen in order to feel good about punching their 2nd consecutive ticket to the Big Dance.



First off, Mississippi State can erase any doubt that it is a tournament team by starting 2-0 in Nashville. This would mean defeating 8 seed LSU in the 2nd round then top seeded Tennessee in the quarterfinals. It would be a tall task for MSU to defeat Tennessee a 2nd time but it's March, anything can happen.

To give Mississippi State a glimpse of hope, let's take a look at the 2018 Alabama basketball team. The 2018 Crimson Tide were in a near identical position as this year's Bulldog squad. They entered the 2018 SECT as the 9 seed, on a five game losing and firmly on the bubble. Alabama was in a must win situation against 8 seed Texas A&M and pulled it off on a Collin Sexton buzzer beater. They proceeded to secure their spot in the dance with an upset of top seeded Auburn in the quarterfinals. So to put it in perspective, a 9 seed in the SEC tournament, coming in on a losing streak, firmly on the bubble with an 8-10 conference record, led by a star freshman point guard, getting a couple wins in Nashville to punch their ticket to the dance is not unheard of.

Aside from some magic in Nashville, Mississippi State needs some help from from other teams around the country. The Bulldogs need to be rooting against all bid stealers in other conference tournaments. A bid stealer is a team that wins their conference tournament that would not have received an at-large bid, stealing a spot from a bubble team. Last night, the Bulldogs got some help from Gonzaga and St. Mary's by eliminating any bid stealers in the WCC. However, there are many more potentially still out there. Here is a rundown of potential bid thieves to keep an eye on.

Memphis Tigers: The Memphis Tigers are the most likely bid stealer out there. The Tigers were once a top 10 team who fell out of the NCAA tournament picture due to some bad losses in conference play. They enter the AAC tournament as the 5th seed but have the 2nd highest odds to cut down the nets in Forth Worth. Memphis is arguably the most talented team in the AAC on paper and could easily make a run. Bulldog fans should be rooting for FAU to take care of business and keep the AAC at a one bid league.

USC Trojans: Southern Cal is another talented team who has underachieved this year. The Trojans were picked 2nd in the PAC 12 preseason polls but finished 9th in the league. They are easily one of the most talented teams in the conference and enter the postseason winning 4 of their last 5.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels: If you have not tuned into any late night Mountain West hoops this year you are missing out. The Mountain West enters their conference tournament projected to be an impressive 6 bid league. However, UNLV finished 4th in the conference and is not one of those projected teams. They enter the postseason having won 10 of their last 12 and could easily make a run at a conference title.

Other possible bid stealers Bulldog fans should be rooting against are South Florida in the AAC, Ohio State in the Big Ten, and Loyola Chicago and Richmond in the A-10.

There are also a few teams in similar positions to Mississippi State: win a game or two in your conference tournament and you should be in. Here is a list of matchups that include bubble teams and what Mississippi State fans should be rooting for to happen.

Notre Dame over Wake Forest then the winner of this matchup over Pitt

Air Force over New Mexico

Ole Miss over Texas A&M (Yes, the arch rivals Rebels would help us out with a win here)

Seton Hall over St. John's

Utah/Arizona St over Colorado

Clemson/Boston College/Miami over Virginia

Ohio State over Iowa

Other teams that could create chaos on the bubble by winning more than one game in their conference tournament would be Kansas State in the Big 12, Providence in the Big East, Virginia Tech and Syracuse in the ACC, and Oregon in the PAC 12.

If these bid stealers can be eliminated and other bubble teams have their bubble popped, Mississippi State should be in good position to hear their name called on Selection Sunday for the second year in a row.























