Frisco, TX - An all around ugly night led to the demise of Mississippi State in a 8-3 loss to Ohio State.

Bulldog both-hander Jurrangelo Cijntje made his second career start and kept it competitive through four innings. The freshman from Willemstad, Curaçao faced the minimum through three innings. He walked one and hit one, but rolled two double plays to the middle infield tandem of Lane Forsythe and Amani Larry.

Cijntje finished with four strikeouts and only one hit, but got a bit wild in the fourth inning, surrendering his first run this season. Ohio State catcher Cole Andrews led off with an infield single and stole 2nd base. A failed pickoff attempt sent the ball into centerfield allowing Andrews to reach 3rd, and a wild pitch scored the Buckeyes' first run.

Ohio State lefty Isaiah Coupet was as advertised after entering today's game with a 0.69 ERA. The junior played a large role in the Buckeye pitching staff holding the Bulldogs to only three hits on the night. Coupet fanned nine Mississippi State hitters, largely due to his nasty curveball, but also walked six. He lost his command in the 5th as he walked the bases loaded, but State only plated one run across on a fielder's choice by Luke Hancock.

Freshman Evan Siary of Starkville Academy relieved Cijntje in the 5th and pitched a 1-2-3 frame, but things went off the rails in the 6th. He walked the leadoff man and gave up a double to Buckeye shortstop Henry Kaczmar. He struck out the next two hitters he faced but then walked the next two to bring in an Ohio State run. DH Tyler Pettorini doubled off the right-field wall to clear the bases giving Ohio State a 5-1 lead, and Siary would be relieved by juco transfer Colby Holcombe.

Holcombe pitched fairly well through 2.1 innings and limited the damage in the sixth with a strikeout, but his defense didn't give him any help. The Bulldogs committed four errors in the game, and three came with Holcombe on the mound. The sophomore righty allowed three unearned runs throughout the 7th while striking out five and walking three.

The Buckeyes scored on a fielding error by Amani Larry in the 7th and Slate Alford made a throwing error to extend the inning. OSU left fielder Hank Thomas knocked in a run on a single after the Bulldogs should've been out of the inning, but Dakota Jordan failed to field the ball in left field and allowed a second run to score.

Lane Forsythe plated a run on a fielder's choice in the 8th and walked with the bases loaded in the 9th, but the Bulldogs had plenty of opportunities to get more runs across and failed. Ohio State walked 12 Mississippi State hitters, but the Bulldogs left 16 runners on base and went 1-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Bulldogs will be back in action against Oklahoma tomorrow with lefty Graham Yntema making a start for a second consecutive week. Righty Will Cartsen will take the mound for the Sooners.