For a quarterback room that looked bleak several weeks ago, Baylor's coaching staff landed what it hopes will be an answer.

Mississippi State signal caller Sawyer Robertson announced Tuesday night that he has committed to Baylor. The 2021 4-star from Lubbock Coronado chose Baylor over TCU after visiting both campuses last week.

Robertson was the Rivals No. 206 prospect for the 2021 class. He redshirted for Mississippi State that fall. However, he came to camp 2022 with an opportunity to unseat or at least challenge Will Rogers for the starting job.

When that didn't happen, he had very few opportunities. Rogers appeared in just three games going 6-11-1 for 23 yards. The death of head coach Mike Leach and changes to the offensive coaching staff led to Robertson entering the portal and looking to return to Texas.

Coming to Baylor for the offseason, there could be a chance he competes for the starting job with Blake Shapen. Shapen struggled at the end of the season with 12 turnovers in his last nine games.

At the time of his commitment to the Bulldogs, he had fielded such offers from USC, Arkansas and Florida State.

Indeed, Robertson enjoyed had one of the best careers in Texas high school football history. He graduated from Coronado High School, ranking eighth all time in completions (813), 10th in touchdowns (135) and 13th in yards (11,302) in the state.

Robertson will have three years of eligibility remaining. Baylor may not be done adding to the QB room. But time will tell.