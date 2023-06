After attending the Top Dawg Camp this past Friday, Fred Clark announced that he is taking back his commitment to Ole Miss and just a few days later he announced his pledge to Mississippi State.

"It feels great to be committed to Miss State," said Clark. "I changed my mind because State always made me and my family feel like we were at home. Even after I committed to Ole Miss, they never stopped trying. Ole Miss kind of stop communicating with me and it didn’t feel like I was welcome anymore."

Clark grew up only 45 minutes from Starkville. He is very familiar with the town and community.

"The town of Starkville is a great place to be. They have a great fan base and support system. Me as a defensive player, I think State is the right fit for me. I talk to Coach Matt Brock and Coach Zach Arnett almost everyday. I don't have any official visits set up just yet."