Starkville - Mississippi State owns one of the most experienced offensive lines in the Southeastern Conference. Kameron Jones, Steven Losoya, Cole Smith and Nick Jones have combined for 95 career starts, and those four seem like locks to start up front for the Bulldogs, but the left tackle spot remains a battle between Kwatrivous “Dolla Bill” Johnson and Percy Lewis.

Johnson, a 6’7”, 330-pound graduate student, is the more experienced of the two, having made 16 starts in multiple spots on the offensive line. The Greenwood, Miss. native began training camp as the first team left tackle, but Lewis has recently emerged as a possibility to start. Lewis, the #1 rated junior college offensive lineman in the 2022 class, has seen a majority of the first team left tackle snaps over the past week, which kicks Johnson inside to second team left guard.

“Percy has done some really good things. We started Dolla at tackle and then he moved in and played a little bit of guard, he’s got some versatility,” offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay said. “We’re trying to figure out the best five combination of guys, whether that’s guys that primarily play tackle that need to be moved in; if you’ve got two tackles that are stacked that are really good you might need to move one in to guard.”

Lewis has developed well since enrolling at Mississippi State last year. He came in at over 400 pounds, and and after playing primarily on the field goal team last season, he's down dropped all the way down to 345 pounds.

“I had to lose that weight. I lost like 60 pounds and I got moving a little quicker,” Lewis said. “Losing the weight and getting stronger were the main things that helped me improve when I came to State.”

With Johnson's experience and Lewis' development, it's been an everyday competition to see who will protect Will Rogers' blindside, and that's how Barbay likes it. He wants guys out there competing everyday instead of them thinking they've got a starting job locked up.

"I think every day it’s a constant competition, and really that’s when you get good," Barbay said. "You can’t ever sit back and go 'alright, this is my job, I’ve got this locked down,' because that’s not the reality of college football. In college football there’s constant competition. Then you recruit guys that you hope will come in and try to beat those guys out. It’s day-by-day. Both those guys have done some good things. Both of them have a lot of room for improvement, but it will be a constant competition each day."

The mantra of the Bulldog offensive line has been brotherhood, so even in the heat of competition, Johnson and Lewis are still pushing each other to be the best.

“Me and him just push each other every day. We’re gonna make each other better," Johnson said. If I’m slacking he’s gonna pick me up. If he’s slacking I’m gonna pick him up. That’s basically what we are as an O-Line. We’re a brotherhood. We’re gonna make sure everybody is on point.”

"We motivate each other. It doesn’t matter who is out there. We’re brothers," Lewis said. "At the end of the day we’re a team, so no matter who it is, he motivates me and I motivate him."

Last season in the Air Raid offense, the offensive tackles were constantly asked to drop back in pass protection. The balanced offense Barbay plans to run is quite different, and it's something the offensive linemen believe is going to help them out.

"In the Air Raid the defensive player would just take off on us because they knew 90% of the time the play was going to be a pass," Johnson said. "In this scheme we got some mix and match. Some run, pass, play action. We’re looking pretty good in this scheme.”

“Last year when I first came to State they ran the Air Raid, so I had to transition and work on my pass sets," Lewis said. "I got good at it. Now we’ve got new coaches this year so we’ll be back to a regular offense. I feel like it’s going to help me a whole lot. It’s gonna help me get drafted."