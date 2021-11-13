Black: Bulldogs' resilience shows again in massive comeback vs. Auburn

Mississippi State has been described as the “weirdest team in college football.” It’s a team that has experienced a rollercoaster of a season, pulling off thrilling victories over ranked teams but falling to inferior opponents.

While they could be the “weirdest team in college football,” Saturday’s game in Auburn, Alabama yields to another description—the most resilient team in college football.

Facing a 28-3 deficit in the 2nd quarter, the Bulldogs pulled off a 2nd half for the ages and rallied to knock off #17 Auburn, 43-34.

“I was proud of our guys, they stuck together coming out for the second half,” Mike Leach said. “We played better in the second half. We played kind of tentative and played not to lose. We played aggressively and executed better. We just played faster.”

Auburn jumped on the Bulldogs out of the gate. They scored in five plays on their first possession. After State responded with a field goal, the Tigers scored again. And again. And again. While MSU was punting, Auburn was putting it in the end zone. Not even 25 minutes into the game, the Bulldogs faced a 25-point deficit.

This is a team that was down by 20 in the 4th quarter against Louisiana Tech. This is a team that was down double-digits after the 1st quarter against Kentucky. This is a team that was down 13-0 in the 2nd quarter, without the resemblance of an offensive pulse, against Arkansas.

They score 21-unanswered points to beat Louisiana Tech. They absolutely steamrolled Kentucky in the final three quarters to take a 14-point win. Despite falling short, they rallied to take a late lead against Arkansas.

This time, however, they faced a mountain they hadn’t seen all year.

State marched 75 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a four-yard pass from Will Rogers to Makai Polk, to give the Bulldogs their touchdown of the contest. The Tigers missed a field goal on the ensuing possession, and State entered the locker room with a morsel of momentum.

The Bulldogs commenced the 2nd half with another scoring drive, again going 75 yards down the field, without facing a single 3rd down. Jamire Calvin was the benefactor of a three-yard toss from Will Rogers. 28-17 Tigers.

The Bulldog defense forced Auburn’s first punt of the day, and MSU was pinned back at their own two-yard-line. What ensued was a 10-play, 98-yard drive, with Dillon Johnson finding pay dirt on a three-yard pass from Rogers. The Bulldogs had cut it to five.

Auburn hit a big play on 3rd and 8 on the next drive, getting the ball to the Mississippi State eight. Three-straight plays of no yardage forced the Tigers to kick a field goal, blocked by Cameron Young.

Receiving possession on their own 28, State made it to the Auburn 16 in five plays. Rogers found Polk for the second time of the day from seven yards out, giving MSU their first lead of the ballgame. 29-28 Bulldogs.

Auburn was forced to their first three-and-out of the day. State went 55 yards in five plays for yet another score. Rogers to Calvin from the three. Eight-point lead for the Dawgs.

Auburn started to move the ball on their next possession, getting to their 45 before stalling. They proceeded to attempt a fake punt, a pass that was batted away. Guess what State did?

Yeah, they went 45 yards in four plays. Rogers to Malik Heath for the six-yard score. 43-28 MSU.

The Tigers didn’t go away, however, putting together a 90-yard drive to find the land of milk and honey for the first time since the 2nd quarter. MSU also missed a field goal on the ensuing possession. Some hope started to creep into the Auburn faithful at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Randy Charlton sacked backup quarterback TJ Finley, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Tyrus Wheat. Four plays later, the clock hit three zeros.

Mississippi State 43, Auburn 34. A game in which MSU looked dead and in the water, but they left joyful and triumphant—with Mike Leach even dancing in the visiting locker room.

In the 2nd half, Will Rogers had three incompletions and five touchdowns. He ended the day completing 44 of his 55 passes for 415 yards and six scores—a Mississippi State single-game record.

“I’m gonna get on a bus and gonna ride for four hours to Starkville, Mississippi,” Leach said. “The bus will be with friends and good people…coaches and teammates. That part will be outstanding. Those that have never been to Starkville have no fragment of an idea, what Starkville will be like tonight.”

It’s one of the most memorable road victories in Mississippi State football history, the largest comeback in program history, pulled off by a team that had set the same record earlier this season.

It’s the weirdest team in college football. It’s hard to argue, however, that it isn’t also the most resilient.



