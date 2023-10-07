Starkville - Mississippi State sustained some injuries in Saturday's matchup with Western Michigan, but the Bulldogs still escaped with a 41-28 victory.

The Bulldogs were without starting wide receiver Justin Robinson and running back Jeffery Pittman and Woody Marks went down in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs got plenty of production off the bench.

Freshman Seth Davis carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards and scored his first career touchdown in the third quarter, while Penn State transfer Kevyone Lee picked up 49 yards on the ground to help a Mississippi State rushing attack that tallied 194 yards.

"There is a reason we got excited when Keyvone came in from Penn State when we got him. A bigger, physical can back who can break tackles," head coach Zach Arnett said. "He (Davis) is probably the freshman who has been the most consistent and has looked like he's been game-ready from the very jump.

"We know we've all got talent, so whenever the opportunity comes we just show it," Davis said.

Will Rogers helped the Bulldogs get off to a 17-0 lead in the first half with touchdown passes to Jordan Mosley and Creed Whittemore, who saw increased reps with Robinson sidelined and Tulu Griffin suspended for the first half. Rogers completed 16/22 passes for 189 yards, bouncing back from a three interception performance against Alabama last week.

Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright also saw some action behind center, completing 7/10 passes for 57 yards. He nearly connected with Jaden Walley for a touchdown in the second quarter, but the ball bounced off Walley's hands forcing them to settle for a field goal.

The Mississippi State defense shut down Western Michigan's first five drives in the first half. The Broncos were without Treyson Bourguet which saw Jack Salopek get the start at quarterback, but they opted to make the switch to Hayden Wolff, a graduate transfer who started 22 games at Old Dominion, in the second quarter.

Wolff diced up the Bulldog defense for 262 yards on 27/35 passing. He helped them trim the halftime score to 17-7 with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hence, and propelled them to a touchdown on four of their next six drives.

"They brought in a different quarterback. Obviously he found some some guys versus zone coverage and found some throws," Arnett said.

As the Bulldogs got Griffin back for the second half, the senior wide receiver added four receptions for 65 yards. He made a 29-yard catch on the opening drive to help set up a 3-yard rushing touchdown to Wright.

The two teams traded blows in the third quarter as Wolff hit his tight end Blake Bosma for a 23-yard touchdown with Zahir Abdus-Salaam rushing for an 11-yard score. Davis' 5-yard touchdown helped Mississippi State hold a 10-point lead, and the Bulldogs got another touchdown from a wide receiver off the bench to extend the lead to 17.

Freddie Roberson, a graduate transfer from Eastern Washington, made five catches for 68 yards on Saturday, and he went up and grabbed 36-yard go ball for a touchdown on a 3rd and 7 for the first time as a Bulldog.

"It felt extremely good to finally get my first touchdown in the maroon & white and to help this team in an impactful way,' Roberson said. "During the game we needed a big play. I believe it was a third down, so it feels really good."

Western Michigan got a deep touchdown on their own the following drive as Leroy Thomas outjumped DeCarlos Nicholson on 4th and 1 for a 25-yard touchdown. After Mississippi State responded with a 49-yard field goal by Nick Barr-Mira, Shawn Preston intercepted Wolff with three minutes left to seal a win for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State will have a bye next week before returning to SEC play with back-to-back road games at Arkansas and Auburn.

"We're not satisfied. Players aren't satisfied, and we're going to utilize this bye week to really highlight the ways we need to improve because we're facing a lot of really good teams in the second half."