Newark, NJ - As Mississippi State awaits the anticipated return of star center Tolu Smith, Jimmy Bell made sure to remind Bulldog fans there's a big man just as dominant on the interior.

Bell, a graduate transfer from West Virginia, has served as Mississippi State's starting center to start the season with the All-SEC Smith sidelined with a foot injury, and he put together his best performance of the season to propel the Bulldogs to a 70-60 victory over Rutgers in the Gotham Classic.

“I can’t imagine where we’d be without it [the transfer portal]. Jimmy came in knowing that Tolu was coming back. He had a lot of confidence in himself. Certainly, no one could have predicted that he would be in this position with playing a bigger role and more minutes than he’s used to," Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans said. "He’s really gotten himself in really good shape. Certainly, we’re all excited about the idea of Tolu rejoining this team, but I don’t know where we’d be without him."

The 6-foot-10, 280-pound big man bullied the Scarlet Knights for his third double-double of the season. He brought down a career-high 18 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, to help State outrebound Rutgers squad known for their grit 47-26 while coming up one shy of his career-high with 17 points.

"The past few games, I haven’t scored that much. So, Coach put that confidence in me. I’ve just been in the gym working, today was my day. My teammates found me, and I was just able to score the ball," Bell said. “It’s just the will to go to the glass. We knew coming into the game they weren’t a great defensive rebounding team. So, Coach just stressed that on us with offensive rebounding. All year, we’ve been a good offensive rebounding team. Today, we listened to him, and it worked out for us.”

What was most impressive was how Bell dominated the paint against Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi, the team's leading scorer and rebounder and an All-Big Ten Second Team selection a year ago. Omoruyi is averaging 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds this season and has picked up four double-doubles, but Bell helped contain him to only three points without a rebound in 20 minutes of action.

Bell's physicality was too much for the Rutgers senior to handle, as he picked up his third and fourth fouls early in the second half. With Omoruyi in foul trouble, it allowed Bell and the Bulldogs to go to work down low. Senior forward Cameron Matthews also got in on the fun, picking up his first double-double of the year with 11 rebounds and a season-high 18 points.

“Coach did a good job hyping me up. We watched a lot of film on those guys. Credit to [Cliff Omoruyi], he’s a good player. One game doesn’t define who he is, he’s a good player," Bell said. "I’ve seen him throughout the years. I just came into the game thinking I was going to try and outwork him, and I think I did my job.”

While the game will go down in the record books as a neutral site, it was big for the Bulldogs to go win one in a road environment. With about 90% of the crowd wearing scarlet and white, the Bulldogs representing the maroon were the more confident and focused team.

"It felt good. I think this was really our second game like this. Our first one was [on the road] against Georgia Tech. We lost the game, and we knew we couldn’t come in like that, especially coming into the Christmas break," Bell said. "We just had to stay focused on this game. That’s what we did, and we got the win.”