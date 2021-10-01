Behind Enemy Lines: Texas A&M
Both Mississippi State and Texas A&M lost to rivals last week in close games with the Bulldogs losing to LSU and Arkansas taking down the Aggies. We caught up with Aggie Yell publisher Mark Passwaters to get his thoughts on the game this weekend in College Station and where the mindset is for A&M ahead of this game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news