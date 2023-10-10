Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis addressed the media on Monday to discuss fall practice.





On his overview of fall ball:

It’s been fun. We get started a little early, so we had to get out here and see what we had. A lot of guys coming back from last year who didn’t play, newcomers, a really good freshman class we think, some good portal guys. We’ve learned a lot. Still have a long way to go, but I’m pleased with what we’ve done.





On his impressions of the defense this fall:

For us in the summertime, we had to become a better defensive team. I thought we were going to be pretty good last fall defensively, the first so many years we’ve been good defensively, but I like our group right now. The middle of the infield has played really well, Logan Kohler at third base has been a real bright spot. We went into the portal for a left handed hitter who could defend. We feel like we got that in him. Dakota is more natural in right field, Connor Hujsak has been really good out there, and one of our biggest areas of growth has been catching. We had to become a better catching team. We spent a lot of time there. Coach Cheese has been great with our catchers, and Coach Parker has been a nice help in there too. He’s very involved.





On what stood out to him about new pitching coach Justin Parker:

He’s been great. Very engaging. A little different, which is good. We needed a little bit of a change. It’s been a tough 18 months pitching. Just a lot of different things, not one guy. Parker has been really good. His relationship side with the players has been good. A little bit different teaching right now. I’ve been really pleased. He’s had to learn a big group, and that’s part of it.





On the biggest difference with the pitchers this fall:

We’re really into strikes right now. That’s been one of the biggest areas that we knew we had to improve on. We had a lot of new guys last year. Very talented. But young guys. It’s hard to be young in this league, especially on the mound. As they went through the SEC, they lost some confidence. A Jurrangelo, a Bradley Lofin, a Colby Holcombe, a Nate Dohm, they were first year guys in this league. It ate them up a little bit. Second time around, and getting some guys back like Stone Simmons, Brooks Auger, Pico is on his way back, some of those veteran guys.





On the mindset of the younger players:

I think they know what to expect now. They’re preparing. That first year, you don’t know what you’re about to get into. Bryce Chance was one of those young guys last year. We had a lot of young guys. They’re back and they’ve been really good this fall. Dakota is a special player, but he’s developing that leadership piece.





On Jurrangelo Cijntje's offseason:

He went home and trained left handed. He felt like that was the biggest area he needed help in. Coach Parker has added a couple of tweaks in there. I thought last night was the best he’s had as a left hander since he’s been here. Behind him and Schuelke, I don’t know how many pitches they have.





On Dakota Jordan returning after entering the transfer portal:

It’s just sad. It’s just the world we’re in. I think it lasted about 12 hours. He reached out to us and said ‘I grew up here, this is home.’ It was a tough 72 hours for us, but he’s such an identity of this program. I think it was huge he came back. He’s played great this fall.





On Pittsburgh transfer catcher Johnny Long:

Johnny’s been really good. It’s a real competition between those two right now. When a kid starts a majority of the time, and he goes in the portal, a kid wants to see a path where they can play right away. Johnny wanted to come and experience this. The way he’s playing, he’ll add a lot to this. He plays with a lot of toughness. A veteran guy. He’s been around and done it. He’s had a really good World Series for us.





On getting Stone Simmons back from Tommy John surgery:

He’s that veteran guy. A lot of these guys are 21, 22, 23 years old. I think Kohler could be reaching 24. With Stone, we need the arm. We need that 40 or 50 innings a year of a tough guy who’s going to go out there and compete. He’s also a leader for the pitchers. We have a lot of new guys over there. He brings stability to the pitching staff.





On Hunter Hines spending his summer in the Cape Cod League:

He was able to go up there and really work. He was frustrated when he left here. Had a great summer. His spray chart went from right field to center field and the gaps, and he got to play defense every day. It’s a wonderful place up there. A lot of our recruiting is in the Cape now. I saw more Cape games than high school games, which is not healthy for our industry. It’s what this game has come to.





On the competition for closer:

That’s a hard one. You don’t know who’s starting yet. We probably have six good candidates to start. Somebody’s probably going to flip to the back side. But you have Stone, who can close a game. We have Cam Scuelke who was the Fireman of the Year in junior college baseball, Reliever of the Year in the Cape Cod League. We’re still trying to figure him out. He thinks he has 12 pitches. I don’t know if he needs all 12. He’s convinced he does. I want him to be convinced on the mound. I think he’s a great candidate. Sometimes the guy at the end of the game may not be any more important than the guy who comes in in the seventh with the bases loaded. He’s really a jam guy is what he is. He can throw that sinker and get you out of there. There are a handful of other guys too. It’ll be a little bit by committee. We always want a Landon Sims, but at this time in the fall that year, he was fighting to be a starter. We felt like we had two starters going into opening day. He pitched great against Texas and became the closer.





On Connor Hujsak:

He and Bryce Chance, I wish I could have traded them for a couple of pitchers last year. We had too many outfielders and not enough on the mound. He got the wrong end of the stick there. He’s a really good player. I was worried we were going to lose him this summer. He really wanted to come back. He’s a natural center fielder. There’s a lot in him. He gives you a couple of dynamics. He reminds me, don’t want to put too much pressure on him, of a Jordan Westburg the way he moves and runs.





On recruiting in the fall:

It’s a really crazy dynamic right now. This will be the last time we have early fall. The window closes today. It’s been open for four weeks. It’s been crazy with visits, summer baseball, the portal. We don’t want to build a program off the portal, we’ll always have guys come out of the portal, a handful every year. But if we have to get 10 or 12 every year, I can’t imagine that’s healthy. I’d rather have great high school players who come here, spend two to three years with you, and really develop.





On Starkville natives Ethan Pulliam and Jackson Owen:

Doing good. Ethan’s been good. Learning how to play second and a little outfield. Learning the game a little bit. Jackson is kind of the same way. Jackson's making some strides behind the plate. He's had some really big at-bats. The bat has come along. He spent a good summer out. He was kind of just okay offensively last year and we've seen some really big strides there.