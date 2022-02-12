Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Saturday February 12th
In game 2 of the final weekend of scrimmages for Mississippi State Baseball, Team Black defeated Team Maroon by a score of 8-5.
Team Black
LF Brayland Skinner: 0-1 with 1 sac fly, 1 RBI, and 3 walks
C Logan Tanner: 2-4 with 1 single, 1 double, 1 RBI, and 1 walk
RF Kellum Clark: 0-2 with 1 RBI, 3 walks, and 1 stolen base
CF Matt Corder: 1-5 with 1 single, 1 RBI, and 1 strikeout
SS Lane Forsythe: 1-2 with 1 single, 1 sac bunt, 2 RBI’s, 2 walks, and 1 strikeout
2B Tanner Leggett: 2-4 with 2 singles, 1 walk, and 1 strikeout
1B Von Seibert: 1-3 with 1 single, 1 RBI, and 1 walk
3B: Aaron Downs: 3-4 with 3 singles and 1 strikeout
DH Bryce Chance: 0-2 with 2 walks, 1 strikeout, and 1 stolen base
DH Gray Bane: 1-4 with 1 single, 1 RBI, and 3 strikeouts
RHP Preston Johnson: 4 IP, 3 Runs, 3 ER, 5 Hits, 2 BB, 3 K
RHP Jack Walker: 3 IP, 2 Runs, 2 ER, 4 Hits, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 4 K
RHP Bradley Wilson: 1 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 0 BB, 1 K
Team Maroon
2B RJ Yeager: 1-4 with 1 homerun, 1 RBI, and 1 strikeout
CF Kamren James: 1-3 with 1 single, 1 HBP, and 1 strikeout
C Luke Hancock: 2-3 with 1 single, 1 double, and 1 walk
3B Slate Alford: 2-4 with 2 singles and 1 RBI
1B Hunter Hines: 0-3 with 1 walk and 1 strikeout
RF Jess Davis: 0-4 with 1 strikeout
LF Brad Cumbest: 0-4 with 2 strikeouts
DH Drew McGowan: 2-4 with 2 singles, 2 strikeouts, and 1 stolen base
SS Davis Meche: 1-3 with 1 double, 1 RBI, and 1 walk
DH Revy Higgins III: 0-2 with 1 walk
LHP Andrew Walling: 2.1 IP, 1 Run, 2 ER, 2 Hits, 6 BB, 2 K
RHP Brandon Smith: 2.2 IP, 4 Runs, 0 ER, 5 Hits, 3 BB, 2 K
RHP Brooks Auger: 3 IP, 3 Runs, 3 ER, 4 Hits, 4 BB, 4 K