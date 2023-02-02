A new era has begun at Mississippi State under Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs are going to look much different on the offensive side with former Appalachian State OC Kevin Barbay calling the shots.

It won't just be a change in scheme but a change in philosophy. Under Mike Leach and the Air Raid, you knew what you would get. Leach's teams were structured very similarly over the past two decades. You knew you would see a short to intermediate passing attack with many four-wide sets.

With Barbay at the helm, the focus will be building the scheme around the players rather than fitting the players in the scheme. He wants to find the best 11 players to get the job done. That's what Zach Arnett liked about him when he decided to bring him aboard.

"When I asked what is your offensive identity? What do you want to be schematically and personnel? He said show me who our best 11 players are," Arnett said. "Ultimately, that's the job of the coach. Maximize the skillset of your best 11 players."

Barbay will have some fun toys to play around with when trying to find the best group. He's got some speed in Tulu Griffin and Zavion Thomas, some size in Justin Robinson and Freddie Roberson, and some proven slot options in Jaden Walley and Rufus Harvey. But most importantly, he returns three-year starters at QB and RB in Will Rogers and Jo'quavious Marks, and four starters on the offensive line.

What he's looking for in the group is to find guys who can help create explosive plays, and it all starts with running the football.

"We can get caught trying to overthink things. The key for us is to find the best 11 players and make sure they're on the field," Barbay said. "Of those 11, what do those guys do best? And how do you create explosive plays? You start with running the football. You dictate the game by a toughness level. Your explosive passes come from being able to run the football and get guys to add extra hats in the box. Then use your personnel to create mismatches. That's where the shifts and motions come in. You try to get them in poor match-ups."

One of the biggest differences we'll see is the addition of a tight end. The Bulldogs landed a commitment from Georgia transfer Ryland Goede over the weekend as the first official tight end on the roster. Zach Arnett hinted that they could give some other guys some looks at the position during camp, and Barbay stressed the versatility that it could bring to an offense.

"When you add a tight end, you add multiple personnel groups, multiple formations, a bunch of shifts and motions, where it's just not a stationary two by two or three by one," Barbay said. "It gives you the versatility to utilize playmakers in different ways. Incorporating the tight ends not only in the run game but in the pass game adds a different playmaker with a different skill set than maybe an explosive Tulu Griffin."

The new offense is going to be a learning process for the Bulldogs, especially for Will Rogers who has played in the Air Raid for years. His father Wyatt ran the Air Raid at Brandon High School, and he's started over 30 games in college for Mike Leach.

Even though it's been in a different type of offense, Barbay is excited about the skillset and leadership Rogers brings to the table, and he's already building a strong relationship with his signal caller as the two are both avid duck hunters.

"The offense will be different," Barbay said. "Absolutely, it’s great when you have an experienced quarterback that’s won a lot of games and done some great things within a program. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t excited to have the opportunity to coach Will Rogers from an outsider looking in. Identifying the things that Will Rogers is going to do well, and play to his strengths and limit his weaknesses."

"He is a guy who has a hunger to learn new things. This offense will be a little bit different, and I think Will is excited for the opportunity to learn new concepts, new ways of reading things, different formations and different protections," Barbay said. "He has a burning desire to be great, and you can tell that in talking to him. He’s hungry. To me, that’s the most important thing about playing quarterback, to never get complacent and settled. He is eager to learn. Our conversations have been great. We talk a lot of ball and we talk a lot of duck hunting. Apparently, he has a couple of good duck-hunting spots. I’m trying to see if he can set me up on one."



