Starkville - The Mississippi State offense threw only 17 passes and accumulated just 307 total yards in the Week 2 overtime victory over Arizona.

Senior running back Jo'quavious Marks rushed 24 times for 123 yards, and the Bulldogs as a team combined for 39 rushing attempts. The ground-and-pound approach was the result of an early 14-0 lead thanks three first quarter interceptions by the Mississippi State defense, and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay admits he was too conservative on Saturday.

"I’m not oblivious to everyone’s opinions, but I’m very critical of myself," Barbay said. "As I study myself, I was probably too conservative in the second half. I stuck with the run game stuff. But it’s hard when you’re fighting that mental battle of you keep calling these runs and they keep popping for 6, 8 and 14. You make sure you’re not too complicated. Some of the mistakes I made was needing to be more aggressive in some of those moments where we didn’t put those guys away early enough. That’s just me being too conservative and not aggressive enough."

In the second half of Saturday's game, Mississippi State's offense managed to score only 10 points and were forced to punt on three of its five drives. The stagnant offense forced the Bulldog defense to stay on the field, and the Wildcats were able to take advantage of a tired unit with some explosive plays through the air, overcoming a five turnover performance to force overtime.

The decision to run the football more was a collaborative effort between Barbay and head coach Zach Arnett in an effort to give their defense a breather. The result, however, was the complete opposite as the quick 3-and-outs kept Mississippi State defense on the field.

"We work together on it. I’m conscious of it, trying to play complementary football," Barbay said. "It’s my responsibility to get the offense to score points. I should have been more aggressive in my approach. I’m no different than the players. I go back and I’m critical of myself on film, where I need to make corrections and improve each week. I’ll be better going forward."

Will Rogers, despite the limited passing attempts, had a very efficient game. The veteran signal caller completed 13-17 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Senior slot receiver Tulu Griffin made some big plays after the catch and accounted for 83 yards and two scores, but some of the injuries from other wide receivers may have hindered the game plan.

Sophomore Zavion Thomas, one of the most dynamic players on the roster, was limited to only 13 snaps after missing the season opener with an ankle injury. Freshman Creed Whittemore played just 10 snaps after putting up over 100 yards with two touchdowns against Southeastern Louisiana. Nothing was reported on Whittemore being injured, but his low snap count is a bit of a head scratcher if fully healthy.

"We’ve got some talented receivers. When you get everybody back healthy, every rep is of the utmost importance, the detail of it, the effort and intensity," Barbay said. "Creed is somebody who is going to be involved in our game plans every week. We got a lot of guys getting healthy and getting back, and it’s great for competition. It’s sharpening our skills when they compete and know there is a little bit of pressure."

Heading into the Week 3 matchup with LSU, creating some explosive passing plays will be key against a Tiger defense with tons of talent up front. According to PFF, LSU has the 39th best run defense in college football, but its secondary has been in shambles through two weeks, ranking 110th in pass coverage.