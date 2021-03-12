BulldogBlitz - Bama nearly doubles up State in SEC Tournament 85-48

The No. 6-ranked Crimson Tide (22-6) will face the Florida-Tennessee winner in Saturday's semifinals. MSU (15-14) awaits to see its postseason destination.

Jaden Shackelford had 13 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 14 off the bench and top-seeded Alabama blew out No. 9 seed Mississippi State 85-48 on Friday in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- — Playing as the tournament's team to beat for the first time since 2002, Alabama seemed intent on proving its worth — early, quickly and effectively.

Alabama followed a couple of small early runs with a 17-0 surge over five minutes for a 43-13 cushion just before halftime. The Tide also swarmed the Bulldogs defensively, scoring 24 of 30 points off 14 first-half turnovers and holding them to 30% shooting overall.

"Defensively, I thought we were really locked in for a good part of that game," coach Nate Oats said.

As expected of the nation's second-ranked perimeter team, 13 3-pointers propelled the Tide's explosive attack with Shackelford and John Petty Jr. leading the way. Shackelford made 3 of 6 from deep in finishing 5 of 12 shooting. Petty hit 3 of 7, including consecutive left-corner jumpers during the big run, for nine points.

Quinerly was 6 of 8 shooting with two 3s. SEC player of the year Herbert Jones had eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 17 minutes. Juwan Gary made all four shots for 11 points as the Tide's bench routed the Bulldogs 47-5.

Alabama shot 49% in winning its fourth consecutive game and third this season over the Bulldogs.

Not bad considering the early-morning wakeup call and tipoff.

"There was a lot of questions about us coming out in these early games," Petty said. "Previously we didn't really do too good. But I feel like our guys did a great job getting up this morning, getting real locked in and it showed out there on the court."

Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 11 and Abdul Ado grabbed 11 rebounds for MSU, which outrebounded the Tide 43-35 but finished just 1 of 19 from long range and committed 18 turnovers for 30 points.

The loss was especially hard to accept for Bulldogs coach Ben Howland whose team had lost the two regular-season games by single digits.

"To get beat this badly was really, really a bitter pill," he said. "We were 1 of 19 from the 3-point line and you're not going to win many games doing that."