Starkville - Balance has been one of the aspects many were expecting from Mississippi State's offense, and their versatility on that side of the ball led them to a 48-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in Saturday's season opener.

It was head coach Zach Arnett's first regular season win after leading the team to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois 7 in January, but Arnett was adamant about the day being about the players.

"It's a players first program. It's the reason season tickets are sold out here," Arnett said. "We've got a lot of really good players. Guys who could've went anywhere they wanted in the transfer portal when the season ended. They bleed maroon and white and they want to be right here."

The Bulldogs came out sloppy on the offensive side in the first half, punting on their opening drive and settling for two Kyle Ferrie field goals, but they began to find their rhythm as the game progressed. Senior running back Jo'quavious Marks was a dual threat out of the backfield. He scored MSU's first touchdown earlier in the second quarter, and picked up a career-high 127 rushing yards to go along with 59 receiving yards.

"That's why he's one of our leaders," Arnett said. "Obviously he's a really talented tailback. Offensive line did a really good job in the second half opening up some holes. We know he can catch the ball out there in the flat, he's had plenty of reps of that. I'd have to go watch the tape to give you a thorough evaluation but Woody is exactly what we think he is."



The lone Lion points came on a 16-play, 79-yard drive in the second quarter where they picked up first downs on 3rd and 20 and 4th and 1 to set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Clement to Jacob Logan. The Bulldog defense as a whole contained the SELA offense, holding the duo of Clement and Eli Sawyer to 125 passing yards and allowing 125 yards on the ground.

Seniors Nathan Pickering and Bookie Watson wreaked havoc for the Mississippi State defense. Pickering was a force on the defensive line with three quarterback hits, and Watson was a jack-of-all trades at middle linebacker, racking up eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

"I'm really glad he decided to come back for another year," Arnett said of Watson. "We've got some veterans on that defense. We lost a few guys, but up front we've got some veterans who decided to come back that make it a little easier to sleep at night. Bookie is a captain for a reason."

Will Rogers tossed 227 yards and two touchdowns, completing 20 of his 27 passes. Rogers connected with freshman Creed Whittemore for a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the start of the big day for the Gainesville, Fla. native. The Bulldogs also tacked on 298 yards on the ground, including 95 yards from backup quarterback Mike wright on five carries.

Whittemore made four catches for 59 yards in his collegiate debut, and exploded for a 53-yard rushing touchdown on an end around in the 4th quarter, joining Marks as the two Bulldogs with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

"It's a cool opportunity," Whittemore said. "It's just amazing to be out there. It's just a great atmosphere. We got the win and the Lord blessed me with opportunity to get the ball in my hands, and he just blessed me with the ability to get in the end zone tonight."

Rogers hit senior Jaden Walley 5-yard score in the second half, and Marks added his second touchdown from six yards out after rushes of 37 and 23 yards. John Lewis blocked a punt which was recovered by Avery Sledge for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs four touchdowns in the second half.

Next up, Mississippi State hosts Arizona at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday. The Bulldogs won last year's matchup in Tucson 39-17.