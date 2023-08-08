Under Mike Leach, Mississippi State's offense consisted of two only two different personnel groupings, but first time head coach Zach Arnett is taking a different approach than his predecessor.

While Leach's Air Raid saw the offense line up with either four receivers and one running back or three receivers and two running backs, Arnett is planning to put the best 11 players on the field regardless of position.

Arnett talked about this when discussing the wide receiver competition. They're not only competing against themselves, but they're competing against the tight ends and the running backs too. Simply put, Arnett and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay will build their scheme around their players, rather than putting players in their scheme.

"All those tight ends are under the same challenge. They’re competing with either the fourth receiver or maybe a second running back," Arnett said. "That’s the challenge in front of all us coaches. You’re four days in. You can’t make final decisions on who your best 11 are, but every day, you get a little more info, more film to make that evaluation. We’re trying to figure out the best personnel to have on the field to give us the best chance to win."

A defensive coordinator at heart, Arnett has lived and breathed the 3-3-5 defense, which features three defensive lineman, three linebackers, and five defensive backs. He starred in that defense under head coach Rocky Long at New Mexico, and he'd coach that defense with Long at San Diego State before landing the Mississippi State job in 2020. The 3-3-5 defense is Arnett's identity in some aspects, but he's willing to adapt.

Over the past three seasons, Arnett's Bulldogs have been very deep at linebacker, but as rosters begin to change, so will Arnett.

Mississippi State returns the SEC's two leading tacklers Bookie Watson and Jett Johnson, but are being asked to replace Tyrus Wheat at the SAM position. John Lewis and J.P. Purvis are battling for that spot, and they'll most certainly be used, but with some depth and experience on the defensive line, Arnett is open to using a four-man front.

"I’ve talked about every year I’ve been here, if it’s the best option, we’ll do it. We’ve happened to have Tyrus Wheat the last couple of years. It’s played to our strengths to have three linebackers on the field," Arnett said. "Replacing Tyrus Wheat and all the different hats he wore on our defense is going to be a challenge. We’re throwing everything at them (Lewis and Purvis). They’re not just battling each other for that job, they’re battling the defensive ends. Are we better off in a odd defense or an even defense? You have to get your best 11 players on the field. If we have four d-linemen who give us more than a SAM linebacker, that’s on the table too."

The 2018 Mississippi State defense is one that stands out to Arnett. The Bulldogs finished that season with the 2nd ranked defense in the country and had Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat drafted in the first round off their defensive line. Had Arnett been able to coach that team, he certainly would have used a four-man front.



"I didn't get the chance to be here in 2018, but I would have been a four-down guy that year if I had those d-linemen," Arnett said.