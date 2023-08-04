Starkville - The first practice of Mississippi State's 2023 training camp is in the books. It was the first for new Bulldog head coach Zach Arnett as the man in charge, marking the beginning of a new era of Mississippi State football.

Arnett, who takes over for the legendary late Mike Leach, has made a lot of changes to the Bulldog program. From an X's and O's standpoint, tides are shifting on the offensive side of the ball with former Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay calling the shots, but Arnett is also instilling some new aspects to Mississippi State's camp.

One new addition is the revival of an old tradition as Arnett is bringing back practices on the South Farm. On those hot and humid Mississippi afternoons, those practices are going to be no joke, but Arnett believes that's how you mold a team together.

"I had an opportunity to talk to a lot of former players over the last eight months. What they remember most, they never talk about the light easy days. You’re most proud of those tough, grueling camp days you had to get through. That’s how you forge and mold a team," Arnett said. "South Farm has been a big part of that here in the history of this school. I think it’s a right of passage to be required of every player to come through this program."

Back to the X's and O's, though, the team has a ways to go in order to get ready for the opener on September 2nd. While the Bulldogs have had opportunities in walk throughs and OTAs to pick up on things, it's the real reps in practice that will get them gameday ready.

"Like most first days, you think you’ve made a lot of gains because of the walk throughs. You’re never as far along as you want to be," Arnett said. "It’s good to get out there and start coaching football again. Obviously, the season is right around the corner. We’ve got a long way to go."

Once classes start back up in two weeks, the Bulldogs will be limited to 20 hours of practice per week, so Arnett wants to get the most out of training camp as he can. He feels the team has a general understanding of the scheme, but believes that Bulldogs need to get further along.

"Coming off the field, not having seen film, I think we have a general understanding of the schemes, inside zones, outside zones, play actions off it. Properly targeting the looks the defense gives and how that affects your technique, we’d like to be further along with that. Some of that is the changing we’re doing on defense, more traditional looks," Arnett said. "It’s a good thing they don’t limit your hours in training camp. Once school starts, you’re 20 hours a week, max four hours a day. In camp, you’re unlimited, and we need every second of it."

As Arnett puts it, the first week of practice is the "climatization period" as the Bulldogs haven't put the pads on yet. While it's exciting to see these guys back on the field, Arnett is adamant about that not being "real football," and therefore, can't be excited about some of the things he's seen so far.

"Not until we put pads on. I can’t answer that. It’s not football, right," Arnett said. "Your report day, all you do is talk. Head coach gives a speech, both coordinators give speeches on their side of the ball. We’re gonna be this, we’re gonna be that. It’s just a bunch of empty words. The first two days are the same thing. You’re going over assignments, fundamentals, but we don’t have pads on, no one’s hitting."

"We had some ball security issues today that have to get eliminated. Nothing excites me about anything we do, until we see guys play actual football," Arnett added. "That’s not just coach speak, it’s just the truth. This is not football. We get pads and get into it, we need to find out who the football players are. This is a climatization period. We’re getting players ready for football. That’s the spirit of these first six days."