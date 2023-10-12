Starkville - Injuries have been one of the biggest stories for Mississippi State football over the past few weeks. Defensive end De'Monte Russell and wide receiver Justin Robinson missed the last two games leading into the bye week while the injury bug caught leading rusher Jo'quavious Marks and senior quarterback Will Rogers during Saturday's win over Western Michigan.

The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Bulldogs. They're still searching for their first SEC win and with an opportunity at Arkansas next week, getting as healthy as possible will be ideal.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett did not provide any specific updates to the injuries, and cited that they'll continue to evaluate them ahead of next week's game in Fayetteville.

“The guys are doing good. Same thing for our entire roster,” Arnett said. “We’ve played six straight games, we’ve got a lot of guys that have nicks, bumps, and bruises. We're maximizing this for those guys who have played a whole bunch of snaps, getting them rested and recuperated. We continue to evaluate them on a daily basis. Obviously, that'll go into next week before we determine anyone's final availability.”

Russell and Robinson will likely return to action, but the statuses of Marks and Rogers still loom.

Marks hopped off the field with a foot injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game and came out after halftime wearing a boot on the sideline. Rogers injured his non-throwing shoulder late in the game, and after going to the locker room, he returned to the sideline without his helmet as Mike Wright finished out the win at quarterback.

If Marks can't go, the Bulldogs have a stable of productive running backs behind him in Seth Davis and Keyvone Lee while Jeffery Pittman could also return after missing the Western Michigan game. If Rogers is unable to go, however, it leaves some questions as to what a Wright-led offense would look like.

Wright, a Vanderbilt transfer, has brought a different dynamic with his rushing ability when he's seen the field. The senior has rushed 20 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns this season and has completed 8-11 passes for 61 yards and a score.

Last season Wright appeared in ten games with six starts for Vanderbilt and led the Commodores to two SEC wins over Florida and Kentucky after they had won only one SEC game over their previous three seasons. The College Park, GA native completed 57.4% of his passes for 974 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions and added 517 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Wright's athleticism could provide a spark for a Mississippi State offense looking for some success. In the event that Wright is leading the Bulldog offense in Fayetteville next week, Arnett has full faith in his senior transfer.

"I have full faith and confidence in Mike," Arnett said. "He’s taken advantage of every opportunity he has had this season. He’s scored several touchdowns, he’s distributed the ball for several touchdowns, he saw increased action last week. If he has to play additional snaps, we have no reason to believe he won’t perform the exact same."