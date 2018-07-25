The state of Mississippi is loaded in 2019 and it is as strong at the top as it has ever been. There is some young talent in the state too. Antonio Harmon is 6-foot-3, 188 pound wide receiver out of Kosciusko that is getting ready to start his second year in high school. He finished year one with an offer and it came from an in-state school. He averaged over 30 yards in 13 receptions last season and he finished with six touchdowns. Mississippi State was first to offer and it caught Harmon off guard.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It is really a blessing to have an offer this early," said Harmon. "I pray every night thanking God for it and I just keep working to get better. It was really a big surprise. "My coach came and told me about the offer and then I talked to the Mississippi State coaches on the phone about. It was pretty exciting. "I have visited Mississippi State and I like it there. I always have fun when I am there. I have been to a game and I like the facilities, the locker room, the feel there and the fans are great. The fans really show their players a lot of love. "I grew up liking Mississippi State and Ole Miss. I did not really have one I liked more than the other. "I have been hearing from Ole Miss and I was at a game there last season too. I really like AJ Brown. He is one I look up to. I watch videos about him and all that. They have good fans too."

RIVALS REACTION