Anthony Evans III and His Recent Visit

Last weekend, elite 2023 WR Anthony Evans III (TX) made the trip up to Starkville. Evans, 6'1 168, is a national recruit with flat-out ridiculous speed and talents as a pass-catcher that would be a huge addition to Mississippi State's 2023 class.

As mentioned before, Anthony Evans III is an incredibly talented athlete, especially when it comes to his speed.





As a dual-sport athlete, Evans has put those talents on full display in both football and track for Judson High (Converse, TX).

If you look at the times he has recorded for his 100-meter (10.27s), 200-meter (21.20s), and 40-yard dash (4.36s) it's incredibly evident that Evans possesses some very rare athleticism.

During his junior season, Evans used that speed in a variety of ways in Judson High's offense. On the season he recorded 35 receptions for 491 yards and 3 touchdowns, with an additional 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.





Newly appointed inside WRs coach Drew Hollingshead has been on the grind when it comes to recruiting, as he has built a great relationship with Evans as his primary recruiter, and remains in contact with him very often.

Post-visit, Evans had some very complimentary things to say about the staff.

"I had a blast!! Coach Drew and Wash were amazing"





With it still being early on in this recruiting cycle, the Bulldogs and their Air Raid offense will obviously be looking to add some talent to their WR room. If they are able to add a playmaker of Anthony Evans III caliber into the mix, things will be trending in a very good direction for the rest of this 2023 class.



