Sam Purcell is bringing a Big East All-Star team to Mississippi State.

Less than two weeks after adding Seton Hall All-Big East First Team point guard Lauren Park-Lane, Purcell picked up a commitment from DePaul shooting guard Darrione Rogers, an All-Big East Second Team Performer. ESPN ranks Park-Lane as the #16 overall transfer with Rogers ranking #19.

A Chicago native, Rogers spent three seasons at hometown DePaul and made an immediate impact as a freshman. That season, she provided a spark off the bench for the Blue Demons with 9.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals.

As a sophomore, she started 32 games and developed into a three-point sniper. She scored 9.9 points per game on 39.3% shooting and shot over half of her field goals from downtown making 40.5% of her three-pointers on 4.6 attempts per game. Rogers also added 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals.

The 5’11” guard emerged as one of the team’s top scorers as a junior, putting up 16.8 points per game, which was second on the team behind Aneesah Morrow, ESPN’s #2 ranked transfer. She also developed as a playmaker, dishing out 5.1 assists. Rogers played 36.4 minutes per game and shot 36.1% from the field, 31.8% from three, and 88.7% from the free throw line while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Rogers put up a career-high 36 points in a win over Miami where she played all 40 minutes, shot 12/14 from the field, and 7/8 from deep. Against Seton Hall and new teammate Park-Lane, she scored 26 points and had a double-double by adding on ten rebounds in a loss.

Mississippi State returns its two leading scorers in All-SEC center Jessika Carter (14.8 ppg) and junior wing JerKaila Jordan (11.9 ppg). Freshman forward Debreasha Powe is expected to be a big piece after starting 32 games and averaging 8.2 points while the Bulldogs also return forwards Ramani Parker and Nyayongah Gony.

Mississippi State lost its top guard options to graduation in Ahlana Smith, Anastasia Hayes, and Asianae Johnson, so bringing in Park-Lane was an important addition. Mississippi State also lost some bench pieces to the portal in Denae Carter (Villanova) Charlotte Kohl (New Mexico), Alasia and Aislynn Hayes (Marshall), and Aniya Palmer.

Purcell brings in an impressive incoming class at Mississippi State with three top 100 recruits according to ESPNW in Mjracle Sheppard, Jasmine Brown, and Quanirah Cherry-Montague, as well as one of the nation’s top Junior College prospects in Meloney Thames.