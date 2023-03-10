Nashville, TN - Mississippi State now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate after a dominating 72-49 loss to Alabama.

The Bulldogs looked like a team that was gassed from playing for its season just 24 hours earlier in a 69-68 overtime win over Florida. State likely cemented its NCAA Tournament bid yesterday, and quick turnaround combined with Alabama's prolific shooting led to the Bulldogs' demise on Friday afternoon.

"We knew that coming in we're going to have to play multiple games back to back. It's not just us doing this. It's more than one team doing that kind of thing," Head Coach Chris Jans said. "Yeah, there was fatigue, but, I mean, you just got to play through it."

Freshman phenom Brandon Miller drained four threes for the Tide and scored a game high 18 points, while his fellow freshman Noah Gurley made three and scored 11. Senior guard Javon Quinerly nailed two and added ten while sophomore center Charles Bediako had 11. Alabama shot 13/37 from deep and 40.3% from the field, while Mississippi State made 1/13 three-pointers and shot 31% on its field goals.

The Crimson Tide made four of their first seven three-point attempts and jumped out to a 19-13 lead, and that was as close as Mississippi State made it the rest of the way.

State had an opporunity to cut into the Alabama lead with nine consecutive missed shots from The Tide. The Bulldogs couldn't capitalize ,going on an eight minute scoring drought and went into the locker room down 41-21 as Alabama regained its form from deep.

Former Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis accounted for 11 of Mississippi State's first half points in what was an all around ugly half. Tolu Smith did not convert a field goal in the first half, and scored four points on free throws.

Davis and Smith seemingly swapped places in the second half as the senior big man found his groove, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Davis only made one more basket. The biggest positive in State's blowout loss was the Smith shooting 9/10 from the foul line, something they'll desperately need to win in the Tournament.

The rest of the Bulldog offense was non-existent. Davis and Smith accounted for 30 of Mississippi State's 49 points. D.J. Jeffries scored nine but shot 3/9 from the field while Shakeel Moore shot just 1/11,

Alabama didn't slow down after Smith and Jeffries cut the lead to 57-43. Mark Sears nailed his only shot on a three to put the Tide back up 17, and Miller carried the load the rest of the way for a 23-point Alabama victory.

With selection Sunday two days away, the Bulldogs should feel pretty safe about their chance at an NCAA Tournament bid, but it will be a nervous waiting game as they'll hope to avoid a trip to the First Four in Dayton, OH.

"I personally say for me I think we have a really good résumé," Smith said. "I think we have some really good wins early in the season, even late in the season. I think we had a well-rounded season. But it's not for me to decide. It's for the guys on the panel. We're just going to wait till Selection Sunday"