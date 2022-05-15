Aggies Hand Bulldogs 2nd Consecutive Sweep

College Station, TX- Trying to avoid a sweep, the Mississippi State offense couldn't come through as the #10 Texas A&M Aggies handed them a 7-2 loss.

Last week, Cade Smith pitched a gem against Florida, allowing just one run in seven innings, but a lack of run support resulted in a no-decision for the sophomore, and this week the bad luck continued as it was the defense that cost him. The Southaven native shut the Aggie offense down for the three opening innings. He had his fastball working up to 95 and mixed in his slider and changeup to induce soft contact, but things went downhill in the fourth inning.

After allowing a leadoff single to right fielder Brett Munich, Aggie catcher Troy Claunch, who had the go-ahead double on Friday, hit a grounder to short, but Tanner Leggett couldn't turn it at 2nd base as he sent it over Yeager's head and into foul ground on the 1st base side, scoring a run a letting Claunch get to third. 2nd baseman Ryan Targac brought in a 2nd run, and after another error by Leggett, a fielder's choice followed by a sac-fly from A&M 3rd baseman Trevor Werner fave Smith three unearned runs.

State lost sophomore shortstop Lane Forsythe to an injury on Friday night as he dove back into first base on a pickoff attempt. It was a tough blow for the Bulldogs as he has been a reliable piece in the middle infield with just three errors on the season and has improved his batting average up to .284.

Aggie starter Ryan Prager countered Smith with a strong performance of his own, allowing four hits in 4.1 innings, but like Smith, his defense kept him from having a shutdown outing. In the fourth, Kellum Clark reached with a 2-out single as he beat the shift to left field. Kamren James followed with another single, and as he tried to stretch it to a double, A&M left fielder Dylan Rock overthrew the bag, allowing Clark to score from first.

Cade Smith left with one out in the fifth, and Mississippi State worked the platoon splits as they brought in Cam Tullar to get out the lefty Minnich and Drew Talley to strike out the righty Claunch, but the Aggie offense exploded in the sixth.

State turned to lefty Cole Cheatham, just the fifth SEC appearance for the true freshman, and he would be taken out for KC Hunt after walking the first two hitters. The bats got going for the Aggies when Hunt came in, and after two RBI singles from Kole Kaler and Trevor Werner and a sac-fly by Dylan Rock, Texas A&M extended the lead to 6-1.

Jackson Fristoe kept things alive in the seventh, but after a walk, a hit batter, and a 2-run double off of Pico Kohn in the eighth, the Aggies had gotten across their eighth run of the game. State was only able to salvage one more run across with a Luke Hancock single after an RJ Yeager Triple, and it was the missed opportunities that were costly again as they went 1-11 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Mississippi State has now been swept for two consecutive SEC series, and it dropped their losing streak to nine games. With Kentucky winning today, State drops to 13th overall in the SEC, and with their last series of the season next week against the #1 Tennessee Volunteers, it's going to be very difficult for the Bulldogs to punch a ticket to the SEC Tournament.