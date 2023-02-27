The last few weeks of the college basketball season are always fun. Putting together the pieces of the puzzle to see who will be playing on the third weekend of March is an exciting process, but for the teams on the bubble, it can get a little hectic.

Mississippi State fits right into the group. In Joe Lunardi of ESPN's latest bracket projection, the Bulldogs are the last team to be given a bye and avoid the First Four. With two regular-season games to play, I broke down what Mississippi State fans should be keeping an eye out for.

LAST FOUR BYES: USC, Memphis, Auburn and Mississippi State

USC

The Trojans are currently riding a four-game winning streak and they'll get their final two games of the season at home in Los Angeles. The toughest of those two matchups will be Thursday against #8 Arizona. KenPom projects a 1-point Wildcat win, but a USC win would seemingly solidify their spot in the field. They'll wrap things up Saturday against Arizona State, a team listed in Lunardi's first four out.

Bulldog fans should be rooting for an Arizona win on Thursday to give Mississippi State a chance to jump them. What Mississippi State needs in the finale will hinge on midweek results. If ASU loses to UCLA on Thursday, a Sun Devil win against USC would be more beneficial, but if Arizona State pulls off the upset against the Bruins, the Bulldogs may want a USC win.

Memphis

Penny Hardaway's team should find themselves with an easy victory against a 10-19 SMU team on Thursday, but they'll have their toughest test of the year Sunday. The Tigers will welcome #1 Houston to town after they fell to the Cougars on the road last weekend. Obviously, a Memphis win would be a big resume builder and Mississippi State should be rooting for a Houston victory.

Auburn

Auburn might have its most difficult two-game stretch of the season ahead of them. The Tigers aren't playing their best basketball right now dropping two of their last three, including an 86-54 loss to Kentucky on Saturday. Now, they'll have to go on the road to face #2 Alabama on Wednesday before hosting #12 Tennessee Saturday.

It's important to note that Auburn currently holds a head-to-head victory over Mississippi State, but the two teams seem to be trending in opposite directions. The Bulldogs obviously should hope for Auburn to finish 0-2, and it seems pretty likely with KenPom having the Tigers as an underdog in both matchups.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs currently control their own destiny since they currently sit on the right side of the bubble. They'll need to take care of business against South Carolina on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks by 15 points in Columbia last month. It's hard to envision Mississippi State dropping a home game to a team with a 3-13 conference record, but a loss would be detrimental.

They'll close things out in Nashville on Saturday against Vanderbilt. We all know how tough it is to win on the road, and this is a matchup that could really go either way. If the Bulldogs finish 2-0 they're virtually a lock for the tournament. A loss to the Commodores would likely drop them into the First Four, and they may need a win or two in the SEC Tournament to secure their spot.

LAST FOUR IN: Boise State, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State.

Boise State

The Broncos have two quadrant-1 matchups to close out the season, giving them some big opportunities to make a splash. First they'll host San Diego State Tuesday a team they lost by 20 to on the road. They'll close out their season on the road against Utah State who they handled mightily on their home court this season in a 82-59 victory.

KenPom projects both of these matchups to come down to the wire. Boise State is projected to beat San Diego State by two and fall to Utah State by three. Ideally, Mississippi State would like the Broncos to go 0-2, but they should be in good shape if they split. If Boise State wins both matchups, they could make a big leap.

West Virginia

Like Boise State, West Virginia still has two quadrant-1 opportunities ahead of them. The downside for the Mountaineers is that they already have 13 losses, and its hard to imagine a 14-loss team making its way into the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State will play host to West Virginia tonight, and #11 Kansas State will travel to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers on Saturday. A split probably keeps West Virginia behind Mississippi State, but them winning both games could cause them to jump the Bulldogs in the pecking order.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin lost a crucial matchup to Michigan in overtime yesterday, which is good news for the Bulldogs. They'll have a marginal opportunity Thursday when #5 Purdue travels to Madison, before the Badgers head to Minnesota for the season finale on Sunday. Minnesota is a team the Badgers shouldn't have much trouble with, but a win over Purdue could see them make a big leap, so Mississippi State should be big Boilermaker fans on Thursday.

Oklahoma State

#7 Baylor heads up to Stillwater tonight giving Oklahoma State a quadrant-1 opportunity before the Cowboys travel to Texas Tech on Saturday. Both matchups have Oklahoma State as very short underdogs, according to KenPom. A split should probably keep Mississppi State ahead of Oklahoma State in the pecking order, but like Boise State and West Virginia, a 2-0 week could give them a nice bump.

First Four Out: Arizona State, North Carolina, Clemson and Michigan

Arizona State

We've already touched on ASU's season finale against USC, and a Trojan win would probably knock the Sun Devils out of the picture, but first they'll get a crack at UCLA on Thursday. It's going to be tough for them to pull off two wins in Los Angeles this week, and they probably need both to get back into the hunt.

North Carolina

North Carolina holds only one quadrant-1 victory this season but they'll get one last opportunity at one when they host Duke on Saturday. The Tar Heels begin their week tonight at Florida State, a team they should easily handle, but a Seminole win would be detrimental for their season. A win over Duke still would probably still keep them behind Mississippi State barring any slip ups, so the Tar Heels will likely need to get hot in the ACC Tournament to catch the Bulldogs.

Clemson

It's honestly kind of baffling that Clemson is even in consideration with a NET ranking of 60, and a loss on the road to #13 Virginia on Tuesday would likely end their at-large hopes. The Tigers close their season with a struggling Notre Dame team Saturday, but they'll probably need both wins and a couple Mississippi State losses to catch them.

Michigan

Michigan has two tough games ahead of them, but tough games equal big opportunies. The Wolverines will have two away games with Illinois on Thursday and #15 Indiana on Sunday. Both would be quadrant-1 victories, but they're going to need them both to get in the picture.