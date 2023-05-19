Starkville - Texas A&M freshman Jace LaViollete torched Mississippi State for three home runs as the Aggies took down the Bulldogs 6-4 and evened the series.

LaViollete was responsible for all six of the Aggie runs, and launched two of his home runs off Mississippi State starter Cade Smith for three runs. Outside of LaViolette's dominance, it was an otherwise solid start for the Bulldog righty as he racked up six strikeouts with only three hits to the rest of the A&M lineup.

“I feel like I left two pitches up in the zone, and he just ran into both of them,” Smith said. “He’s a good hitter, and probably a potential first-rounder in two years.”

The Bulldog offense got off to a hot start against Texas A&M lefty Justin Lamkin with two runs in the first inning. Kellum Clark worked a bases-loaded walk, and though Slate Alford missed a grand slam by a few feet at the centerfield warning track, he knocked in a run with a sac fly.

Lamkin began to settle in and followed with four scoreless frames. He tallied six strikeouts on the night and allowed only one hit throughout those four innings.

The Bulldogs found themselves down 3-2 when Brock Tapper relieved Smith in the sixth, and the lefty gave Mississippi State two scoreless frames, including stranding the bases loaded in the seventh.

A pair of Mississippi State freshmen came through late in the game. Shortstop David Mershon evened the ballgame up with an RBI single off lefty Shane Sdao to score Ross Highfill who had doubled on a popup down the right field line that caused confusion for the A&M second baseman and right fielder. The Bulldogs ended up stranding the bases loaded in that inning, but Highfill gave State the lead in the eighth with an RBI single to right field on a 99 MPH fastball by righty Chris Cartez.

Texas transfer Aaron Nixon stranded two runners in the top of that eighth inning, but the Aggies had the top of the order due up in the ninth. First baseman Jack Moss and third baseman Trevor Werner each singled to put runners on the corners, and with the red-hot LaViolette up at the plate, Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis elected to pitch to him.

Nixon hung a 2-2 breaking ball to the Aggie right fielder, and he made him pay with his third homer of the night and the first Nixon has allowed in a Bulldog uniform on a 392-foot blast to right field.

“Nixon didn’t have pinpoint command tonight, and that’s why they didn’t steal right there. If they would have stolen, we would have walked him,” Lemonis said. “We just left a breaking ball up. He got us twice on the breaking ball and he punished it. He had thrown a couple of really good ones there before it. The guy was just hot. Looking back on it now, we probably should have. We walked him a couple of times last night, but it’s hard to put the winning run on second base right there, hoping you could get him out.”

State still had a chance to come through in the bottom of the ninth a night after Amani Larry walked it off with a homer, but ultimately couldn’t come through. The hard-throwing Cartez walked Hunter Hines with one out and went down 3-1 to Dakota Jordan before being pulled for lefty Evan Aschenbeck who finished off the walk. With two on and one out, Aschenbeck recorded his second save of the year by striking out Clark looking, and retiring Alford on a hard fly ball to center that couldn’t quite find the gap.

With one game to go, Mississippi State (9-20) sits one game behind Missouri and Georgia (10-19) for one of the final two spots in the SEC Tournament. A tiebreaker is out of play against Mizzou, but they can earn the final spot over UGA with a win, a Georgia loss to LSU, and an Arkansas loss to Vanderbilt.