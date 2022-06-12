7 Bulldogs Headed to MLB Combine

Major League Baseball has announced the 250+ participants for the upcoming MLB Draft Combine in San Diego next week, and it features seven Bulldog prospects. Among those seven prospects are four active players are junior Catcher Logan Tanner, junior 3rd baseman Kamren James, junior right-handed pitcher Landon Sims, and sophomore right-handed pitcher Jackson Fristoe. Three signees for Mississippi State's incoming recruiting class will also be in attendance in Champagnat Catholic (F.L.) High School both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, Jackson Academy (M.S.) outfielder Dakota Jordan, and East Mississippi Community College right-handed pitcher Colby Holcombe.

Junior Catcher Logan Tanner (MSU Athletics)

Logan Tanner is ranked as the 29th best prospect by MLB Pipeline, which projects him in the back end of the first round. The junior from Lucedale, MS, is arguably the best defensive catcher in the draft, with a 70-graded arm on the 20-80 tool scale, and also possesses good power in his bat, having hit 24 home runs in 136 games as a Bulldog. Tanner also possesses an excellent eye at the plate, having drawn 71 walks the past two seasons. While there is some swing and miss as he's struck out 93 times the past two seasons, there is a lot to like about a catcher with an elite arm, good power, and good eye.

Junior 3B/OF Kamren James (MSU Athletics)

The cousin of Braves 3rd baseman Austin Riley, Kamren James, has been a big part of Mississippi State's program for the past two years. After a National Championship run in 2021, where the DeSoto Central product batted .263 with 12 home runs, James was a draft-eligible sophomore but decided to return to Mississippi State. This season, James played both 3rd base and outfield and saw his batting average go up to .303. James possesses good speed but isn't a great defender and has shown some inconsistency at the plate going very cold at times. The 22-year-old could go anywhere from the 7th to the 15th round, and I would expect him to sign.

Junior RHP Landon Sims (MSU Athletics)

Landon Sims was a dominant force in the Mississippi State bullpen in 2021, as his upper-90s fastball and wipeout slider helped him strike out 100 batters in 56.1 innings as a sophomore. Going into the season, Sims was projected as a first-rounder, but after undergoing Tommy John surgery after just three starts this spring, the Cumming, GA, native has fallen to the 41st best prospect in the second round. Before his injury, Sims looked even better than he did in 2021, striking out 27 batters in 15.2 innings with just two walks and two earned runs. While Sims won't be able to participate at the combine, he will still be able to interact with the major league clubs that could potentially select him.

Sophomore RHP Jackson Fristoe (MSU Athletics)

Draft-eligible sophomore Jackson Fristoe had an underwhelming 2022 season with a 7.96 ERA, but the righty from Paducah, KY, still has great potential. The positive for Fristoe was that his control improved from freshman to sophomore year, as his BB/9 dropped from 6.8 to 4.6, but as he threw more strikes, teams began to get more hits as his H/9 went up from 7.5 as a freshman to 10.6 as a sophomore. Fristoe has a fastball that can get up to the upper 90s and a slider that can miss some bats, as he struck out 48 hitters in 37.1 innings. Fristoe is projected to be selected outside of the top 10 rounds, and I would expect him to be back at Mississippi State as an improved year could make him a lot of money.

Champagnat Catholic BHP Jurrangelo Cijinjte (Perfect Game)

The most intriguing prospect in the draft might be Caraçaoan both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijintje. Cijinje was a Perfect Game All-American last summer but was ranked outside of the top 200 prospects in MLB Pipeline's latest update, but a combine invite suggests that teams are still interested. Cijinjte is a bit undersized at 5'11" but has a fastball from the right side that can hit up to 96 MPH. He also throws a fastball in the upper 80s with his left arm and has a good curveball with both arms. The 19-year-old only pitched 4.2 innings this spring for Champagnat Catholic High School in Florida, so a good showing at the MLB Combine will be important for him. At this point, it is hard to tell if Cijinje will make it to campus or not, as it only takes one team to really like him for him to go, but Mississippi State has a decent shot at getting him on the field in Dudy Noble in 2023.

Jackson Academy Outfielder Dakota Jordan (Perfect Game)

The Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, Dakota Jordan, comes in at number 176 in MLB Pipeline's rankings. The Jackson Academy star also made a verbal commitment to the Mississippi State football program as a running back/wide receiver but is expected only to pursue baseball at the next level. The 19-year-old outfielder hit .524 this season and added 16 home runs and 57 RBIs. The Perfect Game All-American has a great mix of athleticism and power and could be difficult to get to campus, as it only takes one team to match his asking price. At this point, I'd say Mississippi State has a less than 50% chance of seeing Jordan in a college uniform next season.

EMCC RHP Colby Holcombe (MLB.com)

Florence, Alabama's Colby Holcombe opted to go the junior college route out of high school, making him draft-eligible after his freshman season. This season for East Mississippi C.C., the 6'7" righty struck out 115 hitters in 65.2 innings with 31 walks and a 2.60 ERA. His fastball sits in the mid-to-upper 90s and has a plus slider. Holcombe is ranked the 130th best prospect by MLB Pipeline, and like Jordan, it is all about his asking price. Mississippi State had success getting another junior college prospect to campus in Andrew Walling, who was ranked 143rd in last year's draft, but as the same for all prospects, it just takes one team to make an offer. I'd say Mississippi State has about a 50-50 chance of getting Holcombe enrolled. A couple of notable prospects who won't be in attendance include Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest, Rockwall-Heath (TX) High School shortstop Jett Williams, DeSoto Central (MS) High School left-handed pitcher Bradley Loftin, and Madison Central (MS) High School catcher Ross Highfill.

Senior Outfielder Brad Cumbest (MSU Athletics)

Brad Cumbest massively improved his draft stock this past season, posting career bests in slugging percentage (.548), OPS (.931), hits (61), doubles (12), home runs (15), and RBIs (39). The fall of 2021 was the first fall that the Hurley, MS, native spent training for baseball as he had spent three seasons as a tight end on the Mississippi State football team under head coaches Joe Moorhead and Mike Leach. Cumbest put it together this season and has been tabbed the 172nd best prospect by MLB Pipeline, making him a sure-fire bet to be drafted in the Top 10 rounds. What makes Cumbest so intriguing is his size for an outfielder; his 6'6" 235 frame is comparable to only that of former MVP Giancarlo Stanton. While he has a lot of work to do on his patience at the plate and his recognition of off-speed pitches, Cumbest has the potential to be a future big-leaguer with some development in the minor leagues.

Rockwall-Heath SS Jett Williams (Twitter/@jettwilliams04)

While Jett Williams may not be attending the combine, Mississippi State fans shouldn't get their hopes up for him making it to campus. The 18-year-old shortstop stands just 5'8", but his quick hands and strong baserunning have made him a no-doubt first-round draft pick. Williams has been ranked as the 26th best prospect by MLB Pipeline, and is projected to be picked as high as 13th in some mock drafts.

DeSoto Central LHP Bradley Loftin (Commerical Appeal)

On the positive side, Bradley Loftin not being in attendance is an interesting development. The hard-throwing lefty has shot up draft boards this spring as he struck out 96 batters and walked just 16 in 55 innings this spring for DeSoto Central. His fastball topped out at 95, but his changeup might be his best pitch, and is also working on developing a slider. MLB Pipeline ranked him the 73rd best prospect, but the rumor going around is that Loftin has a very high asking price. Should Loftin's price be too high for a Major League club to come to an agreement, Loftin could see himself drafted outside the top 10 rounds and could make it to campus, where he would make an immediate impact as a true freshman.

Madison Central Catcher Ross Highfill (Instagram/@rosshighfill)