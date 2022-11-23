Fort Myers, FL - Mississippi State took home the Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship as they came out on top in a defensive battle with Utah for a 52-49 victory.

D.J. Jeffries banged his first two three-point attempts to get Mississippi State off to a good start, but an ugly offensive first half kept Utah in the game. Mississippi State forced 11 Utah turnovers in the first half and only committed three, yet went into halftime up 25-21.

The Utah defense did an excellent job of collapsing on the inside forcing Mississippi State to settle for outside jumpers. The Bulldogs only attempted 14 three-pointers in the win over Marquette Monday, but in the first half, they took 19 and only made three.

It looked like the tides had changed as Eric Reed Jr. drained a three on the first possession of the 2nd half, but Reed missed his next three attempts from deep, and an 11-0 run from Utah gave the Utes a 4-point lead.

Tolu Smith cut the lead to two with a pair of free throws, and Rams Davis gave State a lead with his 2nd three-pointer, but threes from Lazar Stefanovic and Gabe Madsen put Utah back up five with a 40-35 lead.

Davis hit a couple more threes to cut it to 42-41, and D.J. Jeffries had a chance to give State the lead as he was fouled on a drive to the lane, but he missed both free throws. Mississippi State's defense remained locked in, and Tolu Smith tied it up with just under six minutes to go splitting a pair of free throws.

Utah took the lead right back as Rollie Worster hit a pullup jumper and Marco Anthony split a pair of free throws, but Rams Davis' 5th three of the game tied it up at 45 a piece.

Mississippi State finally made their first two-pointer of the 2nd half as Tolu Smith got a putback off a D.J. Jeffries miss to go up 47-45, and after Marco Anthony split a pair of free throws, Davis drilled another three to put State up four.

Ben Carlson hit one of two free throws, and Tolu Smith and Marco Anthony traded buckets to keep it a three-point game with a minute to play.

Cam Matthews clamped up on Branden Carlson to force a miss, but Rams Davis missed his 1-and-1 attempt on the intentional foul to give Utah another chance with under 20 seconds to play.

State got another stop, but Tolu Smith missed his 1-and-1 attempt, and Utah called timeout with 4.3 seconds to play. Rollie Worster hustled up the court with the ball in his hands, but his shot was way short at the buzzer, and Mississippi State hung on to win.

1) Davis the savior

To say Mississippi State's shooting performance was ugly would be an understatement.

The Bulldogs shot just 25.3% from the field and shot just 9-38 from three, including a 1-11 game from Eric Reed Jr. and an 0-7 effort from Shakeel Moore.

On a night where it seemed like nothing could find the bottom of the rim, Dashawn Davis stepped up, scoring 18 points and making going 6-9 from three.

The Oregon State transfer hit five of his threes in the 2nd half and accounted for 15 of the Bulldogs' second-half points.

The 6'2" guard's shooting ability has been one of the season's biggest surprises for Mississippi State. Davis shot just 9-48 (18.8%) from three last season, and he's already surpassed last season's total in his first five games as a Bulldog hitting 12-17 from deep.

"He's the MVP. I don't care what anybody says," Tolu Smith said. "I'm proud of my man. I'm proud of the shots he's made. I kept telling him that if you're in rhythm, shoot it."

2) Tolu was quiet but effective.

Tolu Smith was the primary focus of the Utah defense and it forced him to keep passing it back out to his guards, but the senior center still had an effective night with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Smith wasn't dominating the post as he usually is, but he continued to crash the glass as he hauled in seven offensive rebounds to help get the Bulldogs some second-chance opportunities.

Smith shot just 5-10 from the field, but he had an improved night at the free throw line, going 6-10 after shooting just 1-6 on Monday night.

3) Defense the identity

Mississippi State ranks as the 6th best defensive team in the country according to KenPom, and they showed why tonight as they held their opponent to under 50 points for the 4th time this season.

The Bulldog defense held Utah to 32.7% from the field, the 5th time they've held their opponent to under 40% in six games this season.

Turnovers were also a big issue for Utah as State forced 14 Ute turnovers. Mississippi State currently ranks 3rd in the nation in steal rate, and Rams Davis was a big part of that tonight as he swiped four of them.

Mississippi State also blocked six shots as Tolu Smith and D.J. Jeffries had two a piece, with Davis and Cameron Matthews each getting one.

The defense was what bailed out a putrid offensive performance from Mississippi State, and it's the identity that the Bulldogs have built under Chris Jans.

"You may not love it all the time, but that's how you've got to win college basketball games sometimes," Jans said.



