Fort Myers, FL - Mississippi State won a defensive battle against their first high-major opponent of the season as they defeated Marquette 58-55 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Both teams brought the energy on the defensive end of the floor right from the jump. Marquette double-teamed Mississippi State center Tolu Smith on almost every post touch, and it gave him some trouble early with three first-half turnovers.

The Bulldog offense began to figure things out and jumped out to a 20-10 lead 16 minutes in as Will McNair Jr. knocked down a three and Shakeel Moore drained two of them.

"This was probably as challenging a start as we've had to a game in two years," Marquette Head Coach Shaka Smart said. "Mississippi State had a lot to do with that. They deserve a lot of credit."

Marquette inched its way back into the game, and Mississippi State went into halftime up 23-17. The Golden Eagles had a hot start to the second half as a Kam Jones layup and a Stevie Mitchell three cut it to one.

Eric Reed Jr. quickly became the spark plug Mississippi State needed, drilling his 2nd three of the game, then getting fouled on a three and making all three foul shots on the next possession.

Marquette refused to go away, and they took their largest lead of the game when they went 42-38 on behind some flashy finishes some Sean Jones.

It was Reed Jr. again for Mississippi State who provided a spark with his third three-pointer, and a couple of buckets from Cameron Matthews gave the Bulldogs the lead right back.

The lead continued to go back and forth with a Tyler Kolek three for Marquette and a Rams Davis three for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs found themselves up three with a minute to go. They had a rough free throw shooting night going 11-21, but Eric Reed Jr. and Rams Davis made five of six free throws in the final minute to seal the 58-55 victory.

"We knew this would be a battle," Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Jans said. "I was anxious and excited to play this game. I told our guys going into this game we needed to play a team that has athletes like us. I did not know how we would play and Marquette had a lot of fans here."

1) Rebounding dominates

A quick look at the box score shows you that Tolu Smith grabbed 16 rebounds, and it proved to be the difference in the game. Mississippi State won the rebound battle 42-30, and they grabbed 15 offensive rebounds to Marquette's five. The second-chance opportunities were crucial as the Bulldogs shot just 36% from the field.

Marquette had doubled Smith, but he still found ways to impact the game on that end of the floor with four offensive rebounds and six assists. Cameron Matthews also grabbed five offensive boards, which helped the Bulldogs get 12 second-chance points.

"The ball wasn't falling in the hole. So, I had to find other ways to contribute to the game," Smith said.

2) Eric Reed Jr. breaks out

Mississippi State dipped into the transfer portal to grab a shooter in Eric Reed Jr., who shot at a 40% clip at Southeast Missouri, but the graduate guard only shot 2-10 in his first four games as a Bulldog.

The 6'2" guard had his breakout game last night as he led Mississippi State in scoring with 15 points and knocked down 3-5 three-pointers. Reed Jr. was also nails from the foul line going 6-7 on his free throws, including making 3-4 in the final minute.

"It was just practice," Reed Jr. said. "I practice my free-throw routine every day. It was just keeping my composure and my mindset. I had to get my team the win."

3) Three-point shooting shines

Mississippi State's three-point defense was lockdown, holding Marquette to 8-28 from deep. We've come to expect this from Mississippi State as they've held their opponents to 24% on three-pointers this season, but what was more impressive was what they did on the offensive end.

The Bulldogs didn't shoot it often, but when they did, they were hitting at a high clip going 7-16. Of course, Eric Reed Jr. was the go-to shooter as he went 3-5, but we saw some other guys knock down some open looks as well.

Shakeel Moore was struggling to finish around the rim, but the lefty guard still hit 2-3 from deep. Rams Davis was back in the lineup after missing the last game with an ankle injury, and the Oregon State transfer hit 1-2. Backup center Will McNair had a solid game grabbing four rebounds, and he also showed off his range going 1-2 on his threes.

Mississippi State will play Utah Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game after the Utes defeated Georgia Tech.