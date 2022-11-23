The yearly tradition of football fans in the Magnolia State spending their Thanksgiving at a tailgate rather than the dining room is finally here.

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will travel up to Oxford for the yearly Egg Bowl matchup with Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) in what's always the biggest game of the year for the in-state rivals.

Since Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin were hired prior to the 2020 season, Kiffin has dominated the matchup as his Rebels are 2-0 against Leach's Bulldogs.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss have had very similar seasons up to the final week. Both teams went 4-0 against their non-conference schedule, and both teams beat Auburn and Texas A&M while losing to LSU and Alabama.

Both teams split their matchups with Kentucky and Arkansas. Mississippi State defeated Arkansas at home and lost in Lexington, while Ole Miss beat Kentucky at home but lost on the road in Fayetteville.

The biggest difference was that Ole Miss drew Vanderbilt in cross-division play while Mississippi State was tasked with hosting #1 Georgia. It's a very even matchup for these two teams with similar résumés, and Caesars Sportsbook has given Ole Miss a slight home field advantage making Ole Miss a 2-point favorite.

1) Convert in the redzone

Mississippi State has had one of the best redzone offenses in college football this season, scoring at a 91.7% rate and getting in the endzone on 30 of 37 trips. While that's been great, Mississippi State has left some points on the board the past two Egg Bowls under Mike Leach.

The first play that comes to mind is when Austin Williams fumbled on the one-yard line in a 31-24 loss in 2020. The Rebels picked up the fumble and returned it to the red zone setting up an easy TD drive. It put Ole Miss ahead 14-0 lead instead of being a tie game and gave the Rebels a huge momentum boost setting the tone for the night.

Last year on a rainy Thanksgiving night the Bulldogs had more missed opportunities in the redzone. Will Rogers overthrew Makai Polk for an easy 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter, which forced the Bulldogs to settle for three. Then right before half, State had another red zone drive but dropped touchdowns on 1st and 2nd down by Jo'quavious Marks and another dropped touchdown by Tulu Griffin on third down kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard as Nolan McCord missed the 33-yard field.

It wasn't the only field goal that McCord missed that night, as he missed a 40-yarder on State's previous drive. The missed first-half opportunities gave the Rebels all the momentum to cruise to a 31-21 victory in the second half.

If the Bulldogs can continue their excellent redzone offense from this season, it should help them greatly tomorrow. The other key thing is that Massimo Biscardi has been money from short range, making every field goal attempt from 40 yards and in, and he'll need to keep that consistency to not give Ole Miss any extra opportunities.

2) Start hot

Ole Miss is not a team you want to fall behind due to their ability to run the football. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have combined for over 2,000 yards this season and have helped lead the Rebels to the top rushing attack in the Power-5.

If the Mississippi State defense can get some stops early and force Ole Miss to play from behind, it could help eliminate their greatest strength. USC transfer Jaxson Dart has been solid quarterbacking the Rebels, but he's mostly been a game manager.

The sophomore ranks 10th in the SEC with a 60.42% completion rate, and he's tied for third-most in the conference with eight interceptions. Dart is most effective in the passing game when he's hitting receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath downfield on play-action.

If Mississippi State can get ahead and force Dart to drop back for most of his passes, the advantage would go to the Mississippi State defense.

3) Don't get distracted

We've all seen the rumors that Lane Kiffin will resign from Ole Miss to take the Auburn job after the Egg Bowl.

Leave the distractions to the Ole Miss side. The Bulldogs should remain focus on the task at hand, picking up a victory.

Did the Kiffin rumors have anything to do with their blowout loss at Arkansas last week? We don't know. It's out of Mississippi State's control with what's happening in the Ole Miss locker room, but they can control their locker room. If Mississippi State can be the more focused an prepared team Thursday, things could go in the Bulldogs' favor.



