Mississippi State will kick off its SEC schedule Saturday in Baton Rouge Saturday night after a 2-0 start to the season.

The Tigers are 1-1 with a heartbreaking loss to Florida State to start the Brian Kelly era at LSU, and they'll present the challenges for the Bulldogs to face in order to remain undefeated.

1) Contain Jayden Daniels

The Mississippi State pass rush did an excellent job against Arizona, forcing Jayden De Laura to hurry himself all night and complete only 51% of his passes. LSU starter Jayden Daniels brings a different dynamic on offense with his ability to tuck it and run at any given time. The Arizona State transfer rushed 16 times for 114 yards in the Tigers' season opener with Florida State while also passing for 200. Mississippi State linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson will have to find the balance of playing good coverage while also keeping an eye on the LSU quarterback.

2) Protect the Edge

The combination of Ali Gaye and B.J. Ojulari will be the most challenging duo of defensive ends that left tackle Kwatrivous Johnson and right tackle Kameron Jones have faced this season. The former guards have held up well so far this season, but how they fair against these proven pass rushers will be the key for Will Rogers and the Air Raid offense to be successful Saturday night.

3) Fundamental Special Teams

Special teams proved to be costly in last year's loss 28-25 loss to LSU, with a missed 33-yard field goal by Nolan McCord and an unnecessary roughness penalty by Rodney Groce on an LSU punt which would lead to a touchdown drive for the Tigers. The Bulldogs' punt coverage has been very good this season, but they left some points on the board last week with two missed extra points from Coastal Carolina transfer Massimo Biscardi. Backup Ben Raybon stepped in and made two of two field goals and three of three extra points, and Leach has said they'll continue to evaluate in practice this week to decide a starter. No matter who that is, they can't leave points on the board in a game projected to be a close one.



