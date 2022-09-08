Fresh off a marginal victory over Memphis, Mississippi State will make its first road trip of the season when they travel out to Tucson to take on Arizona on Saturday,

The Wildcats went just 1-11 last season in year one of the Jedd Fisch era but are much improved with the additions they made through the transfer portal and earned a victory in their season opener with San Diego State as a seven-point underdog.

1) Win the line of scrimmage

Arizona's offensive line should present a bigger challenge than Memphis did, as all five Wildcat starters weigh in at over 320 pounds compared to just one for the Tigers. The Bulldog d-line did its part in week one, holding Memphis to a total of two rushing yards in the first half before easing up when the game got out of hand, and they'll need to continue that against an Arizona running attack that went for 162 yards in the season opener.

The Bulldog pass rusher will have to be more of a threat. The Memphis offense was more predicated on quick passes resulting in less time for the pass rush to get home, but Arizona isn't afraid to air it out, so Tyrus Wheat, Jordan Davis, Nathan Pickering, and Randy Charlton will need to wreak havoc off the edge to limit those deep passes.

Mississippi State did a phenomenal job protecting Will Rogers in week one, anchored by SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week LaQuinston Sharp. Mason Miller's group will need a repeat performance, as protecting the QB is always the most important part of the air raid offense.

2) Contain Cowing

UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing hooked up with former Washington State QB Jayden De Laura for 152 yards and three touchdowns in their first game as Wildcats. Cowing was a matchup nightmare for the San Diego State defensive backfield, lining up in both the slot and on the outside and using his downfield speed and run-after-catch ability to account for over 50% of De Laura's passing yards.

Five-star freshman Tetairoa McMillan is also one to watch. The 2nd ranked receiver in the 2022 Rivals250 used his massive 6'5" frame to find the endzone and make some catches downfield.

Mississippi State's veteran DB room should be able to give Arizona's receivers more trouble than San Diego State did, but they'll need help from the pass rush to force De Laura to get the ball out quickly instead of letting the downfield plays develop.

3) Sound Special Teams

It sounds obvious, but Mississippi State will need to play with sound fundamentals on special defense to limit the chance of an upset. Coastal Carolina transfer Massimo Biscardi made 7/7 extra points in the season opener but did not attempt a field goal. On the road, Biscardi could have some opportunities to showcase his kicking abilities this week.

The coverage proved costly in State's lone out-of-conference matchup at Memphis last season, and the Bulldogs hope they can fix that this season. In last week's matchup Mississippi State only attempted two punts, both after the game had gotten out of hand, but we could see that be more important this week.