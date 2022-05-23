3 Diamond Dogs earn All-SEC Honors

Hoover, AL- Three Mississippi State Diamond Dogs earned All-SEC Honors for their accomplishments on the field in the 2022 season.

Headlining the First Team is Bulldog 2nd baseman, RJ Yeager. After spending four seasons at Mercer, Yeager transferred to Mississippi State and made his presence at the top of the lineup, leading the Bulldogs with a .317 batting average, .668 slugging percentage, 1.057 OPS, and 18 homers. His 18 homers led all SEC 2nd baseman and had Bulldog fans tweeting about "Yeager Bombs" all season long.

The highlight of Yeager's season is the walk-off homer he hit in the bottom of the 10th inning against Alabama, and Bart Gregory's call of "It's closing time, Yeager bombs for everybody" will be a fond memory for Bulldog fans from his lone season with the program.

Earning Second Team Honors is Logan Tanner. The catcher from Lucedale, MS, has been a standout in the Bulldog program the past two seasons, helping lead Mississippi State to its first-ever National Championship in 2021. Tanner posted a solid offensive season with a .285/.387/.425 slash line with seven homers and 38 RBIs, but what makes him so special is his ability behind the dish.

The junior led all SEC defenders with 458 putouts, allowed just three pass balls, and threw out seven baserunners, which earned his way to the SEC All-Defensive Team. His prowess behind the plate projects him to be drafted within the Top 50 picks in this upcoming MLB Draft. MLB.com has given him a 70-grade arm talent grade on the 20-80 tool scale, the highest among all draft-eligible catchers.

Making his way onto the All-Freshman team is Hunter Hines. The Madison Central product was one of the most feared freshman bats in the nation, leading all SEC freshmen with 16 home runs. The 6'3" 210-pound freshman started every game for the Bulldogs this season, splitting time between DH and 1B, and finished fourth on the team with a .300 batting average, fourth in on-base percentage at .393, and second in slugging percentage at .668. With at least two more seasons left to play in Starkville, Hines has a chance to be among the great players to take wear the Maroon and White.







