Mississippi State had yet to have a decommitment in its 2024 recruiting class, but that changed Saturday evening when three-star tight end Jay Lindsey backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State was one of the first Power Five schools to offer the Butler (Ala.) Patrician Academy standout in March, and he committed to the Bulldogs just a month later.

Lindsey recently added an offer from in-state Alabama, who he made numerous visits to over the summer.

“To all of the Mississippi State coaches and staff, I would like to thank you for everything that you have done for me and my family. Thank you for taking your time to recruit me and for being so good to me during the process. With that being said, after a lot of thought and prayer, I have decommitted from Mississippi State,” Lindsey said on Twitter.