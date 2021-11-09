Braden Graham has yet to take the reins at QB for his Lipscomb Academy (TN) football team, but that has not stopped the talented sophomore QB from getting off to a hot start on the recruiting front. Graham kicked things off by earning his first offer from Kentucky following an individual camp workout with offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Jun 8. The Kentucky offer put him on the map and Graham has since gone on to earn offers from Georgia and Ole Miss, with a number of major teams showing interest.

Following a weekend trip to Mississippi State for a game, Graham gave his reaction to the visit, and discussed his future recruiting plans.