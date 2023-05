In the early stages of the 2024 recruiting cycle, Mississippi State lost its only piece as Atlanta (Ga.) The Skill Factory point guard Jeremiah Wilkinson decommitted from the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Wilkinson also considered Florida and Butler before his commitment to Mississippi State on January 4th. The 6'0" point guard is off to a solid start to AAU season with Georgia-based Game Elite, averaging 16.1 points in April.

While Mississippi State does not hold any commitments in the 2024 class, they recently made the top five for four-star Tempe (AZ) Hillcrest Prep point guard Adam Nije, while four-star Grovetown (Ga.) small forward Derrion Reid is set to make an official visit to Starkville this weekend. Four-star Long Island Lutheran (NY) small forward V.J. Edgecombe is also considering visiting the Bulldogs.